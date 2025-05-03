One remanded, another granted $300,000 bail for cannabis trafficking

TWO men were, on Friday, hauled before the Friendship Magistrate’s Court in connection with the trafficking of over three pounds of foreign cannabis, which had been shipped to Guyana via the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

Michaia Andrews and Lemme Campbell, a former convicted drug trafficker, appeared separately before Magistrate Fortune.

The charge alleges that, on April 30, 2025, at the Laparkan Cargo Shed at CJIA, the two had in their possession 1.502 kilograms of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Given his prior conviction, Campbell was remanded to prison, while Andrews was granted bail in the sum of $300,000.

As part of his bail conditions, Andrews was ordered to lodge his passport with the court and report to the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) headquarters every other Friday.

The matter was adjourned to June 9, 2025. According to a release from CANU, the arrests followed an attempt by Campbell to clear a barrel containing the cannabis.

The shipment was intercepted on April 30 by CANU and Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) officers during a search at the Laparkan Cargo Shed, which revealed the stash of foreign marijuana.

About 16 years ago, Campbell, along with his wife and two others, was convicted in Barbados for trafficking marijuana and cocaine.

They were sentenced to 20 years in prison but were later released on time served following an appeal.