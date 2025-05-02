Several persons displaced as fire destroys three properties in Kitty

A FIRE of unknown origin ripped through three properties on Pike Street, Kitty, just after noon on May 1, 2025.

The inferno, which has displaced several residents both young and old, began between Pike and Thomas Streets, and quickly engulfed buildings nearby, leaving them in ruins and sending families to the streets clad only in whatever they were wearing on their backs.

Witnesses reported images of panic as thick smoke filled the air, and residents rushed to rescue themselves and their neighbours.

Seventeen-year-old Ezekiel Charles, who was home studying, recalled hearing blasts before seeing the fire and leading three people to safety.

Others were able to evacuate elderly relatives, such as two women aged 87 and 97, respectively, in spite of heavy smoke making escape difficult.

The Guyana Fire Service was summoned to the scene to extinguish the fire and prevent further destruction.

Reports are that by the time firefighters arrived, the inferno had already spread rapidly, destroying three homes, and setting many others on fire. Individuals attempted to pour water on their residences in an effort to hinder the advancement of the fire.

Despite there being no deaths or injuries reported, all personal belongings of the families affected by the fire were lost.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with some of the residents citing faults in the electrical wiring, although the official reports are yet to be released.

