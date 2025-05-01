Adriana Younge Case : Hotel owner blacklisted, cops relieved of duties over neglect as probe continues

The owner of Double Day Hotel has been blacklisted from leaving the country as the Guyana Police Force deepens its investigation into the death of 11-year-old Adriana Younge, whose body was discovered in the hotel’s pool on April 24.

According to a police update issued Thursday, the hotel owner who was initially taken into custody was released after the statutory detention period elapsed but has been ordered to report to the station daily.

“Further, the Immigration Department has ‘blacklisted’ or prohibited the owner of the hotel from leaving the jurisdiction,” the release stated.

As part of the ongoing probe, DNA samples from the hotel owner and the deceased child “will be escorted this evening by a forensic investigator for advanced testing and analysis to be conducted at the Mount Sinai Health System, New York,” the GPF stated.

The release also highlighted serious lapses in the handling of the investigation by both police and civilian personnel.

Among those now on administrative leave is Assistant Commissioner Khalid Mandall.

A civilian employee assigned to the command centre is also off duty after admitting that she “entered the wrong date whilst checking the camera system” near the hotel, resulting in a false report that a girl matching Adriana description had left the premises with a man. “As a consequence of her error, she misled the ranks,” the GPF stated.

A sergeant attached to the Special Constabulary Unit has also come under scrutiny for relaying false information to colleagues.

She had claimed that an anonymous male caller told her Adrianna had entered a black Raum vehicle. However, investigators traced the call and discovered the caller was an acquaintance of the sergeant.

The GPF noted that the man admitted he was merely repeating speculation he overheard and had spent 10 minutes discussing it with the officer. “The call log also confirmed the duration of the phone call as related by this individual,” police said.

Further, a Corporal and a Constable have also been relieved of their duties “due to neglect,” as the probe continues to examine all angles of the case.

The investigation remains active, with growing public pressure for justice and transparency surrounding the circumstances of the child’s death.