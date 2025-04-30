Linden Town Week 2025 halted in the interest of public safety

Statement from Linden Mayor & Town Council

The Mayor and Councilors of the Municipality of Linden wish to inform residents that following consultations with all of our stakeholder partners and promoters, that all remaining activities on the Linden Town Week 2025 calendar are hereby officially halted, as from today, April 30th 2025.

This, in light of prevailing national unrest and growing public safety concerns around several constituencies across the town.

This difficult but necessary decision comes, as the town was already coping, and as we now mourn with the rest of the nation the tragic and deeply unsettling deaths of Ronaldo Peters, Keon Fogenay, and most recently, Adrianna Younge.

Linden, like much of Guyana, is experiencing intense grief, anger, and a sustained call for justice.

Over the past weeks, the leadership of our municipality stood in strong solidarity with the families and residents, urging a vigilant pursuit of justice in line with the law.

Lindeners have demonstrated strength and resolve during vigils and protests, seeking truth and accountability while preserving peace within our community and ensuring constant updates with all stakeholders.

However, the situation has since escalated in and beyond our town’s borders, with growing civil unrest now affecting the national landscape. The death of Adrianna Younge—and the public’s response to the initial narrative issued by the Guyana Police Force—has sparked a countrywide outcry.

This heightened tension, coupled with increased reports of violence, looting, and the destruction of both public and private property, compels us to act decisively. As we commemorated Linden’s 55th anniversary as a town, yesterday (April 29th), we did so with a sense of pride and unity, that Linden is the Heart of Guyana. But we must also acknowledge the responsibility we bear to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents, especially at a time when legitimate expressions of grief risk being manipulated by those who seek to exploit public emotions. The Government of Guyana’s implementation of a national curfew reinforces the need for us to act with urgency.

We have received reports of residents encountering dangerous obstructions on roads while returning home from Town Week events, are clear indicators that the current environment is not conducive to large public gatherings.

In a prior joint statement, Linden’s elected leaders emphasized: “Peaceful protest is a fundamental right in any democracy, but looting, damage to public property, and acts of violence threaten to derail our pursuit of justice and risk provoking confrontations that place more lives in danger. If these disruptions continue, they will not only delay justice but also severely affect the daily lives of Lindeners, interrupt access to healthcare, education, transportation, and essential public services, as well as severely affect our own children who are preparing to, or are writing, CXC and CAPE examinations.”

The Mayor and Councilors will convene an upcoming statutory and committee meetings to deliberate on the potential rescheduling or reimagining of halted events later in the year, should circumstances permit. Further updates will be shared accordingly.

We thank all the promoters who we have already spoken with and who have already expressed their support for this decision and we appeal for the continued understanding of others in the entertainment, hospitality, and tourism sectors, as well as the general public, and our many overseas visitors, as we prioritize the safety and unity of our town.