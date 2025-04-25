NDMA hosts international ICT Day to empower women in technology

THE National Data Management Authority (NDMA) hosted International Girls in ICT Day on Thursday to encourage more women and girls to explore careers in technology.

The event, which was held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) in Liliendaal, also sought to bring awareness of various careers in the sector, fostering a more inclusive digital future.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) caught up with Celine Lewis, a trainee teacher who participated in the activity. She said it was exciting to partake in one of the activities that focused on artificial intelligence (AI).

Lewis encouraged young women to consider careers in ICT, noting that the use of AI would make her work much easier as an agriculture teacher.

NDMA’s Cybersecurity Director, Muriana McPherson, said over 30 per cent of the workforce within the organisation are women who have been making a significant contribution within the ICT sector.

“Women are involved in cybersecurity. Women are involved in building digital services for the Government of Guyana. Most of you would know the speeding ticket app and the cash grant app. Those were built by both males and females,” she stated.

The event featured panel discussions, along with breakout sessions and workshops, which offered participants valuable hands-on experience.

Additional activities involving problem-solving and robotics challenges. Trivia questions were also on display to keep participants engaged and exposed to the vast possibilities within the field.

The International Girls in ICT programme targeted women in tertiary institutions and girls within secondary schools.

The programme was held under the theme ‘Bridging all Divides for an Inclusive Digital Transformation.’ (DPI)