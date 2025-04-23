Windsor Estates Reigns Supreme at AmCham Golf Classic

THE Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) came alive on Saturday morning as AmCham Guyana hosted its much-anticipated Second Annual Golf Tournament. The Betterball Stableford Tournament saw a record-breaking 26 teams and 106 players take to the prestigious and scenic course on the East Coast of Demerara.

The 2025 edition of the tournament saw a significant increase in participation compared to last year’s event, which featured 20 teams and 80 players. The growth is a testament to the tournament’s rising popularity and the strengthening relationship between the American Chamber of Commerce Guyana (AmCham Guyana) and the local business and sporting community.

President of AmCham, Davindra Kissoon, said, “We are extremely grateful for the record-breaking turnout we had. The corporate community reacted positively to this initiative. Most of the major companies in Guyana are in full support of this networking opportunity. AmCham has seen significant growth, with a total of 225 members. With this being only the second edition, we are seeing lots of synergy with the local business community and the American business community.”

The fiercely contested tournament ended with Windsor Estates (Rakesh Harry, Bridge Harry, Jaipaul Suknanan, and Raja Ram Seeram) claiming the top spot as overall champions, finishing with 22 points. K&S Construction (Kishun Bacchus, Fazil Hannif, Kaylean Tiware, and Vishranauth Seecharran) also scored 22 points, but had to settle for second place after losing on a countback—a tie-breaking method used in golf. Century Tamara Logistics Services (Kevin Budhram, Navin Khanai, Robin Tiwari, and Sheldon Davis) secured third place with a close 21 points.

The competition also featured exciting individual contests:

Longest Drive (Hole #5): Richard Haniff (Mohamed’s Team)

Closest to the Pin (Hole #8): Matt Sharf (ExxonMobil Team)

Longest Putt: Roberto Secchetti (SBM Team)

In a thrilling highlight of the event, Vishnu Seecharan and Bridgelall Harry were each awarded round-trip airline tickets to Houston, generously sponsored by American Airlines.

LGC President Anasha Ally delivered remarks during the awards ceremony, expressing her gratitude to AmCham Guyana and the many corporate entities that continue to support golf development in the country.

“It is truly an honor to host the second edition of this prestigious tournament. The Lusignan Golf Club is proud to partner with AmCham Guyana in creating opportunities for camaraderie, competition, and community development through golf,” said President Ally. “We are extremely grateful for the continued support and the overwhelming participation this year. It reflects not only the growing appeal of the sport but also the strength of collaboration between the private sector and sporting institutions.”

She also took the opportunity to commend the grounds team and volunteers for maintaining the course in pristine condition and creating a professional and welcoming environment for players and guests alike.

Set against a backdrop of lush fairways and perfectly maintained greens, the Lusignan Golf Course stands as Guyana’s premier golf destination. Its 9-hole layout, featuring 18 tee boxes, caters to both seasoned golfers and beginners, making it an ideal venue for top-level competition and corporate networking.

AmCham Guyana, established in 2018, continues to play a pivotal role in promoting American investment and facilitating trade between Guyana and the United States. Through initiatives like this tournament, the organisation demonstrates its commitment to corporate social responsibility and community engagement, fostering stronger ties within the local business ecosystem.

The event concluded with a celebratory reception, where players and sponsors mingled and reflected on a day of sportsmanship, strategy, and success.

As the Lusignan Golf Club continues to host events of international standards, the growing interest in golf is a promising sign for the sport’s future in Guyana.