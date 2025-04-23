Ramaal Lewis ready for breakout league

THERE are no easy paths to success, and Ramaal Lewis, captain of the Jamaica Titans in the new West Indies Breakout League, is ready to embrace the challenge.

The Titans will begin their campaign against the Leeward Islands Thunder on April 26 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

Lewis, a 28-year-old off-spinning all-rounder with prior captaincy experience at the junior level for Jamaica, is relishing the opportunity to lead in a tournament designed to elevate the region’s rising stars.

Eager to prove himself, he views the competition as a crucial platform for emerging players to showcase their talent.

“I’m excited and honoured to lead my country in the West Indies Breakout League. This tournament gives us a chance to show the Caribbean and the world the depth of talent we have. It’s a pathway for players to push for senior-team selection.”

A former West Indies U-19 captain who has also featured for the Guyana Harpy Eagles, Lewis believes the Breakout League fills a vital gap for young cricketers.

”After the U-19 level, many players struggle for opportunities. This league provides crucial T20 exposure, and strong performances here could open doors.”

While Lewis and Test batsman Kirk McKenzie will be key figures for the Titans, the squad also boasts promising talent.

Lewis highlighted fast bowler Govasta Edmond, known for his raw pace, and explosive opener Leroy Lugg, who has previous experience in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with the St. Lucia Zouks.

With CPL franchises set to select three players from the Breakout League, the tournament offers a direct route to higher-level cricket. Lewis expects the competitive incentive to bring out the best in his teammates.

“This is huge motivation, as many of these young players grew up watching the CPL. With three spots up for grabs, everyone will be pushing hard to impress.”

Having previously played two CPL seasons with the Jamaica Tallawahs, Lewis is determined to use the Breakout League as a springboard back into franchise cricket.

“The CPL atmosphere is electric, and I want to be back there. My goal is to be one of the standout performers in this league and earn another opportunity.”