Four men arrested over suspected trafficking of underage girls
FOUR men are now in police custody after three underaged girls were intercepted at the Kurupukari checkpoint.

The Minister of Home Affairs in a brief statement issued on Sunday night said the matter is being treated as suspected human trafficking.

“Police officers at the Kurupukari checkpoint have just intercepted three underage girls in what is suspected to be a case of human trafficking.

Two trucks were detained, and four individuals, including two drivers and two porters, have been taken into custody as investigations continue,” the statement said.

