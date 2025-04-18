Vast amount of LCDS funds being used to develop flood protection, farmlands –Jagdeo says

WITH the aim of safeguarding thousands of residents and mitigating the economic toll of disasters, People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo has announced that funds are being allocated to develop infrastructure to prevent flooding in Mahaica and Mahaicony.

During a press conference on Thursday at the party’s headquarters, Jagdeo said that an $18 million project will see 86 kilometres of flood protection infrastructure being built.

It will be an embankment from Mahaica to Mahaicony, he said, noting that some 31,000 acres of land will be developed due to this venture.

Further, another 24,000 acres of land will be developed between Mahaicony and Abary.

In Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne), 42 kilometres of the embankment will be developed.

Jagdeo also explained that about 30,000 acres of land will be available for use, while noting that it “will bring a massive output in GDP, creating growth poles”.

These projects are being funded by funds from Guyana’s Low-Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS).

These comprehensive measures demonstrate the government’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding communities from the devastating impacts of flooding.

The Hope Canal, along the East Coast of Demerara, is a multi-part channel with an eight-door sluice that drains excess water from the East Demerara Water Conservancy (EDWC) into the Atlantic Ocean to prevent flooding.

Also, the World Bank had approved a US$45 million project aimed at improving drainage infrastructure in Guyana, and empowering approximately 320,000 people.

Notably, last year, the National Assembly had passed an historic piece of legislation to intensify efforts to safeguard and maintain critical sea and river defences.

The Sea and River Defence Bill, which was passed without any changes, will see several key adjustments, including a system for flood management, and enhanced sea and river defence management, which will see the government and the local Sea and River Defence Board having more authority.

Additionally, the Bill contains a change in the definition of sea and river defences to include natural defences like mangroves.

The legislation has an increase in penalties for offences that impact sea and river defence structures.

The maximum general penalty for corporate bodies is now $10 million, and the maximum general penalty for persons is now $1 million.

Additionally, a liability clause has been established.