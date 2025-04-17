Public Works Ministry signs 293 infrastructural contracts worth $4.2 Billion in Region Six

THE Ministry of Public Works, under the leadership of Minister Bishop Juan Edghill, signed a total of 293 contracts on Wednesday for a range of infrastructural projects across Region Six. The official signing ceremony took place at the Berbice High School auditorium in New Amsterdam.

Speaking at the event, Minister Edghill emphasised the government’s commitment to empowering small and emerging contractors through the use of “fixed-rate contracts.” These contracts, each valued at $16 million or less, are tailored to create opportunities for small-scale contractors, particularly those who are new to the industry.

“This initiative is about building capacity and ensuring greater community involvement in our infrastructure development,” Minister Edghill stated. “By targetting small contractors, especially young people and women, we are fostering inclusive growth and strengthening local economies.”

The contracts represent a substantial $4.2 billion investment in Region Six’s infrastructure. According to officials, a majority of the contracts were awarded to female contractors—an encouraging sign of growing gender inclusivity in the sector.

Also present at the ceremony were Regional Vice Chairman, Zamal Hussain and Regional Executive Officer, Narindra Persaud, who both echoed the importance of local participation and accountability in executing the projects.

The Ministry’s initiative is expected to significantly enhance the region’s roads, drainage systems, and other vital infrastructure, while simultaneously supporting community-based development and job creation.