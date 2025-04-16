GMMAKA holds successful Epic Clash Martial Arts Championships

The Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association held its fourth Annual Epic Clash Martial Arts Championship last Sunday at the Guyana National Gymnasium.

With more than 12 participating teams, students left with great success and worthy accomplishments.

Zafar Ramnarine has secured first position in the Traditional Kata Advanced Grand Championship and Somaya Khan secured first position in the beginner to Intermediate Traditional Kata Grand Championship.

Master Lloyd applaud every participating student and congratulated each seeing their performance excelled at the event.

The Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association would like to extend special thanks to its sponsor Smalta Company for their significant contribution.

The next event will be in New Jersey Atlantic City on the 24th and 25th of May 2025, followed by Trinidad Nationals in the month of July and Suriname Karate Championship in the month of August.