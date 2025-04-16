News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
GMMAKA holds successful Epic Clash Martial Arts Championships
sports

The Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association held its fourth Annual Epic Clash Martial Arts Championship last Sunday at the Guyana National Gymnasium.
With more than 12 participating teams, students left with great success and worthy accomplishments.

Zafar Ramnarine has secured first position in the Traditional Kata Advanced Grand Championship and Somaya Khan secured first position in the beginner to Intermediate Traditional Kata Grand Championship.
Master Lloyd applaud every participating student and congratulated each seeing their performance excelled at the event.

The Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association would like to extend special thanks to its sponsor Smalta Company for their significant contribution.
The next event will be in New Jersey Atlantic City on the 24th and 25th of May 2025, followed by Trinidad Nationals in the month of July and Suriname Karate Championship in the month of August.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.