Wakenaam youth elected to serve in critical student-body post at UWI

By Indrawattie Natram

IN a significant achievement for Guyana, Naresh Jagnanan has been elected as the International Affairs Committee Chairperson (IACC) for the 2025/2026 academic year at the University of the West Indies (UWI) St Augustine Campus.

No stranger to the public, Jagnanan garnered 1,759 votes and his victory underscores the trust placed in him by the student body to represent regional and international students.

A proud son of Wakenaam island and a former national scholarship awardee, he will now represent the interests of thousands of students, advocating for their inclusion, engagement and empowerment on campus.

He is currently pursuing a double major in Economics and Political Science. His passion for public service and international development has shaped both his academic path and his involvement in campus affairs.

Over the past two years, he has served as a member as well as Vice-President of the Guyana Students’ Association in Trinidad and Tobago (GUYSATT), where he helped build a close-knit support system for Guyanese and other regional students at UWI.

As he spoke with the Guyana Chronicle, he took some time to reflect on his journey and vision.

“Coming to UWI was more than just an academic decision—it was a dream to grow, lead, and uplift others. Being elected to this position means everything to me, because I know what it’s like to be far from home and to feel unseen. I now have 1,759 reasons to keep working hard and serve with purpose,” he said.

When asked about his inspiration, Jagnanan credited his team, his predecessors and his homeland.

“To my golden campaign team—thank you for standing with me. To my predecessor, Harvey—thank you for laying the foundation. And to my fellow Guyanese back home, I carry your hopes and potential with me every step of the way.”

He also expressed gratitude to the many students across the Caribbean and beyond who placed their trust in his leadership.

“This win is not just for me—it’s for every student who felt overlooked, every voice that needed to be heard and every dream that deserves a chance. Together, we will build a more inclusive, connected and vibrant UWI.”

Jagnanan’s election marks a continued tradition of Guyanese students taking on pivotal leadership roles at UWI, reflecting the nation’s commitment to regional integration and academic excellence.

This distinguished Guyanese student was named Guyana’s top performer in the 2023 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE), securing nine Grade Ones and one Grade Two for the 10 subjects he wrote while attending Queen’s College.

Earlier, Jagnanan was recognised as the Caribbean’s top business student at the CSEC level, earning accolades for his outstanding performance.

His academic excellence led to a scholarship from the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC), paving the way for him to pursue studies at UWI.