Recover Guyana graduates 100 youths from ENGAGE project

IN a pivotal step towards empowering the next generation of change makers who are committed to creating a greener, more sustainable Guyana, Recover Guyana in partnership with Scotiabank, and Van Oord, recently graduated 100 young entrepreneurs from the trailblasing ENGAGE project.

The ENGAGE Youth Empowerment Programme was implemented by Recover Guyana, with its partners, to support a new generation of change-makers, who are passionate about the environment and ready to create impactful, eco-friendly businesses.

This significant project was built on a bold, yet transformative goal to train some 1,000 youths across Guyana in sustainable entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and community leadership, and was created as a response to the social and economic challenges facing many young people, including unemployment and being a school dropout.

The pilot phase, for which the graduation was for, saw participation from Regions Three and Six.

The graduates completed a comprehensive programme designed to equip them with the skills, tools, and mindset needed to lead eco-conscious ventures and champion sustainable practices in their communities.

As part of the programme’s commitment to nurturing green entrepreneurship, seed funding totalling GYD $2 million was awarded to 15 outstanding participants with innovative green business ideas.

ENGAGE was described as more than just a programme or an initiative involving the building businesses. It was labelled a national movement that creates equity, restores hope, and invests in a future where youths are prepared to lead.

Recover Guyana’s President and Founder, Dr. Dave Lalltoo in a brief speech stated that the moment represents the culmination of the graduates’ hard work, as well as the beginning of a new chapter where each will play a vital role in shaping the future of Guyana’s green economy.

“Following the launch on December 8, 2024, we saw an overwhelming 393 youth express interest in the programme. From this pool, 150 were eligible for the training. Today, we proudly celebrate the graduation of 100 individuals, with 50 more still undergoing training in subsequent phases. This training and curriculum we provided were designed to give all participants a solid foundation in green entrepreneurship,” Dr. Lalltoo remarked.

He stated that the curriculum covered several critical areas including renewable energy, organic farming, hydroponics, waste management, among other eco-friendly technologies.

According to Dr. Lalltoo, a key part of the programme focused on financial literacy, which was supported by Scotia Bank Guyana.

“Through their involvement, participants were equipped with crucial skills to manage their finances, understand business budgeting, and make sound financial decisions for their green businesses,” he added.

In continuing he said, “The Recover Guyana Learning Hub has been an incredible asset to this programme, serving as a vibrant space where our youth were not just students, but innovators. This platform provided access to the necessary resources and mentorship to help bring their green ideas to life.”

Adding to this, Senior Director of Investment at the Guyana Office for Investment (Go-INVEST), John Edghill, said the Engage project seamlessly forges itself with Guyana’s low carbon development strategy.

“As the government is building out new prospects in the physical infrastructure and the social infrastructure, how are we as young entrepreneurs fitting ourselves into those opportunities that will exist both in 2025, in 2030, and beyond?” he asked.

He urged the graduates to not let someone else’s success be their guide or entry point to their own success.

“As you go about implementing these projects, whether you’re here in the room, those of you who have been trained, or whether you were listening and anticipating to join future iterations of this project, let’s not make that mistake of getting ahead where we see someone else’s success as our entry point,” he told them.

He mentioned the reality of many businesses that are all selling the same items within the same community or area and said that while this is great for customers to have options, it is not feasible for businesses.

Thirdly, and most importantly, he stated that running a business is not unskilled labour. He said that this is where the entrepreneurship ecosystem must play its role, and where participants must continue to seek opportunities for not just financing but learning and capacity building.

He encouraged them to keep checking, on a weekly basis, for training opportunities through Go-INVEST, the Small Business Bureau, the Bureau of Standards and other agencies to upskill themselves.

Alongside this, he encouraged networking, partnership and collaboration for their business ventures.