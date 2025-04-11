Region Two health centres now offering ECG, increased laboratory testing

–over 50 nursing assistants to graduate soon

THE Regional Health Officer (RHO) of Region Two, Dr. Ranjeev Singh has stated that ECG testing and increased laboratory testing are now available at some health centres in the region.

While expressing his gratitude to the medical personnel for their professional and compassionate service, the RHO related to the Guyana Chronicle that patients have conveyed their appreciation to the Minister of Health and the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government for their investment in health centres.

He told this publication that the PPP/C administration is not only rehabilitating and equipping hospitals with cutting-edge technology and services, but they are also ensuring that health centres are not forgotten, and we must applaud that.

“We have all our hypertensive and diabetic drugs readily available at our community health centres. While we have trained nurses who attend to our patients on a daily basis, most of our facilities have doctors that see the chronic disease patients once a week,” the RHO explained.

He added that they have implemented new services, such as ECG testing and increased laboratory testing at the health centres in Anna Regina, Devonshire Castle, and Wakapau.

To ensure that individuals are cared for on a community level, the RHO stated that they have been sending medical staff to health centres to “take off” blood samples from patients who need them.

He also stated that a physiotherapist visits the health centres once a month to check up on the ‘physio’ patients, and ensure that they are being cared for and evaluated.

Dr. Singh said, “We have increased a lot of services, and I must say that all the medical vouchers from the Ministry of Health are available at all of the health centres and health facilities in Region Two.”

The RHO also explained that while all their medical facilities are catered for currently, he is pleased to share that over 50 nursing assistants (NAs) will be graduating in the upcoming week in Region Two.

According to him, the batch of NAs will also be assigned to various medical facilities, including community health centres. (Cindy Parkinson-Chowbay)