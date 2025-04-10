News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Guyana among 75 countries engaging with U.S. during tariff pause
Vice-President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo 
Vice-President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo 

—VP Jagdeo says

Guyana is ready to present the facts to its long-standing ally, the United States (U.S.), in light of the current tariff pause, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has disclosed.

He said this to reporters during a press conference today.

The Vice President said: “So we still believe that it is true engagement with the United States of America that we have [to do to] resolve this matter, and that will be the approach. We have all the facts ready to present.”

Despite the Opposition and other voices having a hostile approach to this matter, Jagdeo countered that this is not the way that Guyana will act.

He underscored that there should be no behavior that is antagonistic.

“President Trump has announced that the reciprocal tax has been put on hold for 90 days, so that every country in the world now would pay the 10% across the board tariff… The United States of America [now] is prepared to have discussions with countries about the reciprocal acts, and that 75 countries have already reached out to the United States of America to address the question of the reciprocal tariffs.

“We’re one of those countries,” the Vice President said.

President Donald Trump has announced a 90-day pause for countries hit by higher US tariffs, but a trade war with China has escalated.

In a dramatic change of policy, just hours after levies against roughly 60 of America’s trading partners kicked in, Trump said he was authorising a universal “lowered reciprocal tariff of 10%” as negotiations continued.

Jagdeo once again noted that the tariff announcement does not come as a surprise since President Trump had spoken extensively about trade during his election campaign, highlighting how he planned to use it as a vehicle to rebalance trade between his country and the rest of the world.

He also stated that the Guyana government is meeting with domestic exporters and, once again, urged for there to be no panic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Trina Williams

More from this author

Picture of Trina Williams
Trina Williams
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.