News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
SOCU arrests Essequibo ‘Goldman’, wife in major operation -illegal guns and cash seized
Ramanand Ganesh widely known as ‘Goldman’ of Essequibo
Ramanand Ganesh widely known as ‘Goldman’ of Essequibo

IN a major breakthrough in the fight against gold smuggling and organised crime, the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) on Monday, April 7, 2025, conducted a high-profile intelligence-led operation at the Middlesex, Essequibo Coast residence of prominent businessman and gold miner, Ramanand Ganesh — widely known as “Goldman” of Essequibo.

The operation, which formed part of SOCU’s intensified efforts to dismantle gold smuggling networks, resulted in the seizure of two illegal firearms and a large sum of cash suspected to be linked to illicit activities.
Both Ramanand Ganesh and his wife, Vallina Ganesh, were taken into custody during the raid. They are currently assisting investigators as SOCU probes allegations of gold smuggling and money laundering connected to their business operations.

The firearm and cash suspected to be linked to illicit activities

This latest enforcement action is a significant step in the government’s broader national strategy aimed at curbing gold smuggling, cracking down on money laundering, and safeguarding the integrity of Guyana’s lucrative natural resources sector.
SOCU has since reaffirmed its commitment to aggressively pursue criminal elements involved in these illegal activities, ensuring that those who violate Guyana’s laws are held accountable.

“The Special Organised Crime Unit remains dedicated to the investigation and prosecution of gold smugglers and money launderers,” the agency stated, emphasising its mission to protect the country’s wealth and resources from criminal exploitation.
Investigations are ongoing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.