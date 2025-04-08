SOCU arrests Essequibo ‘Goldman’, wife in major operation -illegal guns and cash seized

IN a major breakthrough in the fight against gold smuggling and organised crime, the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) on Monday, April 7, 2025, conducted a high-profile intelligence-led operation at the Middlesex, Essequibo Coast residence of prominent businessman and gold miner, Ramanand Ganesh — widely known as “Goldman” of Essequibo.

The operation, which formed part of SOCU’s intensified efforts to dismantle gold smuggling networks, resulted in the seizure of two illegal firearms and a large sum of cash suspected to be linked to illicit activities.

Both Ramanand Ganesh and his wife, Vallina Ganesh, were taken into custody during the raid. They are currently assisting investigators as SOCU probes allegations of gold smuggling and money laundering connected to their business operations.

This latest enforcement action is a significant step in the government’s broader national strategy aimed at curbing gold smuggling, cracking down on money laundering, and safeguarding the integrity of Guyana’s lucrative natural resources sector.

SOCU has since reaffirmed its commitment to aggressively pursue criminal elements involved in these illegal activities, ensuring that those who violate Guyana’s laws are held accountable.

“The Special Organised Crime Unit remains dedicated to the investigation and prosecution of gold smugglers and money launderers,” the agency stated, emphasising its mission to protect the country’s wealth and resources from criminal exploitation.

Investigations are ongoing.