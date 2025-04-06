Rubio’s visit revitalises investors’ confidence in Guyana

GUYANA’S meteoric economic rise continues to attract global attention, and the recent visit by U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, has further cemented the country’s status as a strategic partner for investment and security in the region. Rubio’s trip was more than a diplomatic engagement; it reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to Guyana’s stability, economic development, and sovereignty.

His visit focused on advancing bilateral agenda-defining policies and outlining the way forward in areas including security, trade, energy and infrastructure. As such, at the heart of his visit was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the U.S. and Guyana. This agreement aims to deepen security cooperation, focusing on intelligence sharing, transnational crime prevention, and narcotics trafficking countermeasures. This move highlights America’s recognition of Guyana’s geopolitical importance, particularly as the country’s oil wealth grows and external threats loom.

In this regard, he addressed the issue of the ongoing border controversy between Guyana and Venezuela, honing in on the incursion of a Venezuelan navy vessel in Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone. The U.S. Secretary of State made it pellucid that it would be a ‘bad day’ for the Venezuelan regime if it were to attack Guyana or US companies such as ExxonMobil, which is currently operating in Guyana’s Stabroek Block.

In a significant demonstration of military cooperation, Rubio’s visit coincided with joint naval exercises between the U.S. Navy guided-missile cruiser, USS Normandy and the Guyana Defence Force’s patrol vessel, GDFS Shahoud. These drills were designed to enhance maritime security and strengthen the defence capabilities of Guyana’s forces, reinforcing U.S. support for the nation’s sovereignty.

On the investment front, Rubio’s visit further reinforced Guyana’s position as a thriving economic hub, drawing even more attention to its rapid growth and potential. With over US$15 billion in investments from U.S. companies over the past four years—representing 96 percent of the country’s foreign direct investment —supporting key sectors such as oil and gas, tourism, and infrastructure, Guyana’s economy has undergone a rapid transformation.

Since 2021, the multi-billion-dollar investment has seen U.S. companies involved in significant projects, ranging from ExxonMobil’s offshore oil developments to non-stop flights from Houston, Texas, to Georgetown through United Airlines. Additionally, U.S. companies have steadily increased their presence in Guyana, with over 3,000 American small and medium enterprises exporting goods and services to the country since 2023. This diversification of economic partnerships indicates that Guyana’s rapid growth is not solely dependent on oil but also on broader development strategies.

While oil remains the primary driver of Guyana’s economic boom, Rubio’s visit underscored the U.S.’s interest in fostering collaborations beyond petroleum. He highlighted opportunities in technology, agriculture, and ecotourism—sectors that could benefit from Guyana’s abundant natural resources and emerging infrastructure. With reliable and affordable energy expected from the country’s expanding oil sector, Guyana is well-positioned to become a regional hub for digital transformation, including artificial intelligence and data centres.

Notwithstanding the recent implementation of 38 percent reciprocal tariffs on Guyana, crude oil, natural gas and refined energy products were exempted from the list of goods being imported by the U.S. In addition to oil, the U.S. also excluded aluminium and gold from reciprocal tariffs, three of the largest exports for Guyana. The announcement will not affect the sale of Guyana’s oil production to the U.S., therefore, Guyana’s economic growth as it relates to the petroleum industry will not be hindered.

During a press conference on Thursday, Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo highlighted that the implementation of the tariffs did not come as a surprise to the government since this was made public by the Trump administration before taking office. He further explained that the U.S.’s implementation of the 38 percent reciprocal tariffs was based on the assumption that Guyana’s exportation to the U.S. exceeds its importation.

In providing further clarity, the Vice President stated that Guyana’s trade surplus with the U.S. is largely due to its export of crude oil, which only began four years ago. More importantly, the majority stake of massive oil operations offshore Guyana, which accounted for the bulk of Guyana’s exports to the U.S. in 2024, is with U.S. companies.

As discussions between Guyana and the U.S. continue on the way forward for both nations, Rubio’s visit was a powerful testament to Guyana’s evolving role on the global stage. By strengthening security ties, addressing regional threats, and reaffirming investor confidence, the U.S has signalled that Guyana is not only the ‘place to be’ but also a priority partner in the Western Hemisphere. With its economy set to expand further, and with security assurances now reinforced, Guyana is poised to enter its next phase of development with confidence and stability.