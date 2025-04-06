Minister Persaud takes firm stance against poor conduct by officers

WITH the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security leading more projects than ever before, subject Minister Dr Vindhya Persaud has taken a strong stand on enhancing service delivery.

Addressing growing concerns, Dr Persaud has firmly responded to issues regarding the treatment of citizens by officers within her ministry. With an increasing number of complaints about disrespect, poor treatment and unprofessional behaviour by staff, Minister Persaud said she is committed to ensuring that ministry personnel are held accountable for their actions and that they adhere to the highest standards of professionalism and empathy.

In an interview with the Sunday Chronicle during the ministry’s open day on Saturday, Minister Persaud revealed that since taking office, she has been in ongoing discussions with officers, stressing their professional responsibilities and the need to treat citizens with dignity and respect.

“I’m taking a very hard stand against what people are talking about when it’s to do with disrespect from our officers, poor treatment and frustration. It’s too many complaints, and I’ve been working and talking with the officers since I’ve gotten into this ministry,” Minister Persaud said.

Recognising that public service is about helping vulnerable people, many of whom are senior citizens or individuals with disabilities, the minister stressed the importance of empathy as well as respect.

“You have to treat them respectfully and with dignity,” she said, highlighting that the citizens who seek assistance from her ministry are often in need of support.

She drew a parallel between her own approachability and the expectations she has for her officers, sharing that, “I speak with people properly, and I expect all the officers to do the same because I am approachable,” the Human Services Minister shared.

To address these concerns head-on, Minister Persaud has not only encouraged her staff to undergo regular training, but she has also taken proactive measures to ensure that her officers are up to the task. “They’ve received training. We’ve been having seminars. We keep reminding them of their professional responsibility and duty.”

These seminars and workshops are designed to equip ministry officers and personnel with the skills necessary to handle public interactions with care and professionalism. However, Minister Persaud acknowledged that training alone is not enough and has taken further steps to monitor how officers are implementing these lessons in their daily work.

The Human Services Minister visited various offices within the ministry to meet with staff and address the complaints directly.

“I started in Region Three because to deal with the complaints, you have to deal with the people behind the complaints,” she said.

Additionally, Minister Persaud was careful to clarify that not all officers are guilty of poor behaviour. She expressed that despite the complaints, many staff members continue to perform their jobs well.

“Not all are bad. But there are complaints and they have to be addressed,” she said.

Moreover, Minister Persaud stressed that it is important to ensure that the actions of a few do not tarnish the reputations of the hardworking majority.