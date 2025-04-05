Six new hospitals to be commissioned by year end

MARKING a significant step towards world-class healthcare, People’s Progressive Party’s General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo, has said that six new hospitals will be commissioned before the end of this year.

He made this disclosure during a press conference at the party’s headquarters, Freedom House, on Thursday.

The General Secretary pointed to the strides being made in the health sector to bolster access and care throughout the nation.

He said: “We believe you should have access wherever you live, all of our people, so we are doing that.”

Jagdeo also highlighted that the government is not only building, but it is also rehabilitating as well. For instance, the hospital at Linden would see a US$30 million upgrade and so will the Bartica and Best Hospitals.

“We are going to launch these six new hospitals before the end of the year. You’re going to have six new hospitals with CT scans now,” Jagdeo said.

He then pointed to the need for staffing at these institutions and said: “That means, you need to have about 18-20 technicians there to run only CT scans. They’re starting to train people. We don’t have enough people. We’re starting to train.

“The President has said clearly to [Health] Minister [Dr. Frank] Anthony, recruit from any part of the world. We want, when these hospitals come into operation that our people can walk in and get the best service and everybody.”

Just recently, Guyana garnered praise from the World Bank for its strategic investments in modern technology, healthcare and education, positioning itself as a leader in regional development.

“Guyana is already investing in sophisticated technology with artificial intelligence for diagnostic and treatment planning,” World Bank Director for Human Development for Latin America and the Caribbean, Jaime Saavedra, said on Tuesday at the Commissioning of a new College of Medical Sciences building at the University of Guyana’s Turkeyen Campus.

The country’s focus on integrating technology into its healthcare system, particularly in diagnostic and treatment planning, is seen as a game-changer, offering unprecedented opportunities to extend high-quality medical care to remote communities.

Saavedra stated that these forward-thinking initiatives are not only transforming healthcare delivery, but also shaping the future of education and professional training in Guyana.