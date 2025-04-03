Guyana ‘closely engaging’ US partners on tariffs

THE Government of Guyana has taken note of the reciprocal tariffs that have been announced by the United States and is engaging its relevant partners.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump said that he would impose a 10 per cent baseline tariff on all imports to the U.S. and higher duties on dozens of other countries.

“Our government is closely engaged with our US partners to better understand the issue and have it addressed as appropriate,” Guyana said late Wednesday night.

Chinese imports will be hit with a 34 per cent tariff, on top of the 20 per cent previously imposed, bringing the total new levy to 54 per cent.

Close U.S. allies were not spared, including the European Union, which faces a 20 per cent tariff, and Japan, which is targeted for a 24 per cent rate.

According to Reuters, the higher fines will take effect from April 9 and will apply to about 60 countries.

Just last week US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio committed to registering the Caribbean’s concern over his nation’s plans to impose fines on Chinese-made ships.

Rubio was at the time addressing a Press Briefing in Guyana on his first official visit since assuming office.

Rubio, however, clarified: “So I can’t make a commitment to those exempt, because that’s not something we have in the Department of State. What I can commit to is that I will most certainly raise this issue as a recurring issue, in multiple places, that it would have a real detrimental effect on economic development.”

Ultimately, he said the way forward will depend on President Trump’s decision.