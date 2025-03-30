Seasoned jeweller continues to create unique pieces to match his customers’ preferences in jewels

IT was out of the need to be fully employed to earn more to offset expenses in the home as a young man just starting out that caused veteran jeweller, Andrew Rampersaud, to train himself in the skill of jewellery-making.

Narrating his story, Singh said after he formally exited high school, he worked at the then J.P. Santos Store for one month, and when he collected his pay at the end of that month, he was dismayed.

The monthly salary could not sufficiently offset his personal expenses of food and travel, among other things, and he decided to quit.

“When I got my salary that month, it was like nothing because it all went back into transportation, food, and personal expenses, and I was really worried about my life,” he said.

He added that at that time, he used to live in Alexander Village, and his upstairs neighbour was a goldsmith, so he asked him if he could be trained, and he agreed to give him a job.

Rampersaud stated that he worked with him for two months, after which he went on to work with other goldsmiths for three years until he managed to start his own goldsmith workshop.

The jeweller related that he started his goldsmith small business at Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara until he established himself. He now operates his jewellery business from a stall in Stabroek Market, Georgetown.

Rampersaud told Pepperpot Magazine that, to date, he has spent 34 years as a goldsmith and has employed one permanent employee while his spouse assists him in the stall with sales.

The father of four—all daughters—stated that years ago he had another stall in Stabroek Market, but business was slow and he migrated to Trinidad and Tobago for seven years.

However, he returned to Guyana in 2022, and he re-opened his jewellery business in Stabroek Market via a stall at the second entrance from the Georgetown to Vreed-en-Hoop Stelling—the first jewellery stall named L. Persaud.

It was in July 2022 that Rampersaud set up his jewellery store in the market and began his small business, where his unique pieces in both gold and sterling silver jewels are displayed for sale—also the same location where made-to-order jewels can be arranged.

The goldsmith reported that after 34 years in the business of jewel-making, he has his own ideas and concepts, and he would visualise his own designs and create them from scratch to remain competitive and in line with new trends and styles in jewellery-making.

Rampersaud said precious stones, diamonds, and pearls are sourced from a local dealer—a certified gemologist—for made-to-order jewels.

But he has in stock a wide variety of gold and sterling silver rings, earrings, bangles, bands, bracelets, chains, and other pieces.

At his jewel stall in Stabroek Market, the goldsmith has on display a variety of jewels to choose from in well-illuminated showcases and at a corner spot, which is easily accessible.

Rampersaud has a collection of birthstone rings, machine-made chains for everyday wear, and initials earrings, among other ready-made jewels on display for sale.

The owner of A and N Jewellery Store in Stabroek Market, Georgetown, says it is a dangerous venture with risks, but he loves his job of creating exclusive pieces for his customers.

He explained that the experience is like learning something new every day—he would picture a design in his head and eventually draw it and create the piece from scratch in his workshop, then put it on sale to see how it goes, after which the next step is repeated.

What is unique about Rampersaud’s jewellery business is that he is very honest and works with his customers to suit their budgets. He is also very generous at any given time and has a pleasant personality that matches his good qualities.

As a small business owner, he gives back to society on a daily basis, even though some days he doesn’t sell a single piece of jewellery at his stall.

Despite challenges, Rampersaud is trying his utmost to keep up with jewellery trends to remain competitive since there are many jewellery stalls in the market and to keep his business functional as he has to pay a full-time staff member.