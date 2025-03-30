Root rules out England white-ball captaincy, shifts focus to India series and Ashes

FORMER England skipper insists the ‘ship has sailed’ on white-ball captaincy as he turns attention to the home Test series against India and the Australia tour later this year.

With Jos Buttler stepping down from the role after a disappointing Champions Trophy campaign, the search is on for England’s new white-ball captain. While several names are in contention, Joe Root – the most experienced member of the squad – has ruled himself out for the role.

“I think that ship has sailed. I’ve done my time as a captain in England but I’m sure whoever gets the opportunity to do it will be extremely proud and do a brilliant job,” Root told Sky Sports.

Root led England’s Test side from 2017 to 2022, recording 27 wins in 64 matches – the most by any England captain. However, a difficult spell in 2021, where the team won just one of 17 matches, led to his decision to step down from the role.

Expressing dismay over the recently concluded Champions Trophy campaign, Root believes there’s an excellent opportunity for England to hit reset.

“The Champions Trophy was disappointing. We didn’t play anywhere near what we’re capable of but there’s so much talent and so much more to come from that team.

“I think it’s a really good opportunity to reset and to move forward again as a group and get back to the heights that we know we’re capable of and where we were in and around that 2015 to 2019 phase [winning the World Cup in 2019].”

For Root, the focus is on a crucial year for England, particularly in Test cricket. England will host India for a five-match Test series this summer before heading to Australia for the Ashes later this year.

“These are the years you play for. Two of the biggest teams, two of the biggest series you can play in as an England player. It’s something the team is relishing.

“I do think this team’s building – covering a lot of bases and giving ourselves a lot of options to be successful in different conditions.

“I think we’re capable of [winning The Ashes]. I think we’ve got to look after things leading up to that. We’ve got to play some really strong cricket at home.

Root, who surpassed Sir Alastair Cook as England’s all-time leading Test run-scorer last year, is motivated by the challenges ahead.

“I think as soon as you lose that, I think it’s time to call it a day.

“You’re constantly looking to evolve, you never want to stand still, you never want to be that guy that’s happy with where they are at.

“We are good in our own conditions but with India coming over for a five-match series there’s no hiding place. It’s a long old slog, you’ve got to be consistent.

“You’ve got to put in those match-winning performances time and time again.” (ICC Media)