Former mayor, pastor Prabhulall led a life of service and faith

WITH hearts heavy with sorrow, family, friends, and well-wishers gathered on Saturday to bid farewell to Rajendra Prabhulall—former Mayor of Anna Regina, esteemed radio broadcaster of NCN Radio Essequibo, and devoted pastor of the Voice of Faith Miracle Ministry. His life of unwavering service and faith was honoured in a moving funeral ceremony.

A solemn viewing was held at the Anna Regina Town Council, followed by another at his residence in Walton Hall, before his final resting place at Hampton Court Cemetery.

The service was led by Pastor Terry Moses Lall, while the eulogy, a heartfelt tribute to his life, was delivered by Rebecca Prabhulall. His beloved wife, Jenita Prabhulall, stood in quiet mourning, supported by family and friends who came to pay their respects.

Among those in attendance were Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill; Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy; Members of Parliament Yvonne Pearson and Nandranie Coonjah; Chief Executive Officer of the National Communications Network, Neaz Suban; and Regional Chairperson, Vilma De Silva, along with many others who gathered to honour his memory.

Minister McCoy, in his tribute, described the late Prabhulall as a man of great service, deeply committed to his community, his faith, and his country. He spoke of the immense void left behind but also of the enduring legacy Pastor Prabhulall leaves in the lives he touched. On behalf of the Government of Guyana and the People’s Progressive Party, he extended heartfelt condolences.

Minister Edghill echoed these sentiments, remembering him as a true champion of God, a unifying force who transcended religious lines to bring people together. He urged mourners to find strength in faith and to continue the work that Pastor Prabhulall so passionately dedicated his life.

Condolences poured in from family, friends, and members of the community, each one a testament to the profound impact he had.

Prabhulall’s life was one of dedication and service. He began his career as a Regional Information Officer before serving two terms as Mayor of Anna Regina under the People’s Progressive Party (PPP). At the time of his passing, he was a broadcaster at NCN Radio Essequibo 95.5 FM.

Born and raised on the Essequibo Coast, he attended St. Laurence Anglican School in Hampton Court before entering the teaching profession at just 17. In 1980, he moved to Region One to teach at Port Kaituma Primary School, following his father’s transfer as an agricultural officer. Five years later, he returned to Essequibo, where he built his family and continued his teaching career at Sparta Primary and later at St. Laurence Anglican Primary (now Hampton Court Primary).

In 1992, he transitioned into a managerial role at Lima Fish Port Complex in pursuit of better wages. His passion for public service led him to the position of Regional Information Officer at the Regional Democratic Council, where he worked until his retirement in 2015. He became a familiar voice and face as the host of Regional News Magazine on RCA TV in Charity and contributed as a journalist for the Guyana Chronicle. In 2005, he represented Guyana at a media conference in China.

His leadership in politics saw him successfully elected as Mayor of Anna Regina in 2018, a position he held for two terms. Beyond his political and media contributions, he was a steadfast man of faith, dedicating his time to ministry and helping those in need.

Though his earthly journey has come to an end, his legacy of service, kindness, and devotion to his community and faith will live on. His memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him.