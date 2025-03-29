News Archives
Norton maintains he will be presidential candidate
PNC/R Leader Aubrey Norton
PEOPLE’S National Congress/Reform (PNC/R) Leader, Aubrey Norton is standing firm that he will be the presidential candidate ahead of the 2025 elections.
On Friday, during a press conference, Norton upheld the resolution that was adopted at his party’s congress last year.

“My party has decided at the congress that I will be the presidential candidate,” he said.
The PNC/R Leader has consistently maintained that should he not be presidential candidate, the other person must be approved by him.

He had even emphasised that the PNC/R, as the largest party in the coalition, is entitled to the presidential candidacy, and would not relinquish this role to a smaller party, and to put it frankly, not to “anybody who just fly off of a tree top”.

APNU and the AFC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore a potential coalition.
When asked about an update on this, Norton told reporters: “We will continue to negotiate with an open mind, hopefully, we will get through it by the 31st…”

Further asked by the media if he is optimistic that there will be a coalition, Norton said: “I’ve always been an eternal optimist. On this occasion, I must say I’m optimistic.”

