‘It would be a very bad day for Venezuela if they attack Guyana’

–US Secretary of State Rubio warns Maduro regime

UNITED States Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a stern warning to Venezuela on Thursday, stating that any aggression towards Guyana or US oil major, ExxonMobil, would result in severe consequences for the Maduro regime.

Rubio, on his first official visit here since assuming office nine weeks ago, reaffirmed America’s commitment to Guyana’s sovereignty and regional security, especially in light of the ongoing border controversy between Guyana and Venezuela over the Essequibo region.

“If they were to attack Guyana or attack ExxonMobil or anything like that, it would be a very bad day; a very bad week for them, and it would not end well,” Rubio said, referring directly to the Venezuelan government.

He added: “I’m not going to get into the details of what we’ll do. We’re not big on those kinds of threats; I think everybody understands.”

Rubio’s statement follows a recent incursion in to Guyana’s waters by a Venezuelan Coast Guard patrol vessel, which targetted ships supporting ExxonMobil’s offshore operations, including the Prosperity Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel.

The FPSO currently produces up to 250,000 barrels of oil per day, and is central to Guyana’s rapidly-growing energy sector.

The aggressive action raised alarm in Washington and globally, marking a serious escalation in a controversy that has seen Caracas increasingly encroach on Guyanese maritime territory, including oil-rich acreage legally licensed by Guyana to ExxonMobil.

The Secretary of State said that the United States stands firmly behind Guyana’s right to develop its natural resources without intimidation or coercion from neighbouring regimes.

He further noted that the presence and mobility of the US Navy should serve as a clear reminder of America’s global reach and military capabilities.

“We have a big Navy; it can get anywhere in the world…We have commitments that exist today with Guyana, and we want to build on those; expand on those. But suffice it to say, if that regime were to do something such as that, it would be a very bad move,” the US official said.

On the geopolitical front, Rubio explicitly denounced Venezuela’s territorial claims as “illegitimate”, and reaffirmed Washington’s unwavering support of Georgetown.

“There will be consequences for adventurism,” he declared, noting: “We will not allow illegitimate territorial claims to be an impediment to your dreams, and to your right to develop this country into a symbol that I hope will inspire others.”

Rubio’s strong words come at a time when tension between Guyana and Venezuela remain high, with recent military posturing by Caracas raising alarms across the region.

The incident comes on the heels of another alarming event near Guyana’s western border, where Guyanese soldiers were reportedly attacked by members of the Venezuelan Sindicato gang; a violent criminal group believed to be aligned with the interests of the Maduro regime.

Tensions have been further inflamed by Venezuela’s announcement earlier this year that it intends to hold elections within Guyanese territory on May 25, 2025; a deliberate provocation scheduled just one day before Guyana celebrates its Independence Day. Guyana has since sought provisional measures from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to stop pursuing this action.