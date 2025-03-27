Rubio: “Your lives will look different under this leadership”

—US Secretary of State highlights rare opportunity to transform

Guyana is on the brink of a transformative era that could drive regional prosperity and reshape the country’s future, United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio has said.

Rubio, on his first official visit to Guyana since assuming office nine weeks ago, stated that under the President Dr. Irfaan Ali led administration, Guyanese and the wider Caribbean could see vast transformation.

“Your lives are going to look very different in five to 10 years under this leadership and this vision,” Rubio told a Thursday press briefing at State House.

Rubio also emphasized opportunity for the country to expand its agricultural production in a responsible way, not only to meet the needs of its growing population but also to support regional development.

He added that this expansion could be achieved while safeguarding Guyana’s pristine natural environment.

“You have an opportunity to expand in a responsible way agriculture production, not just for the needs of your population, but for the region, and to do it in a way that safeguards the beauty and the natural environment that’s pristine.”