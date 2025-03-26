Zeeburg fisherfolk, residents to benefit from further upgrades to landing site

–other enhancements, initiatives

AGRICULTURE Minister Zulfikar Mustapha has said that additional infrastructural works will be executed to further enhance the landing site at Zeeburg.

He told residents that the additional works formed part of an ongoing landing site and wharf enhancement programme that President Dr. Irfaan Ali conceptualised. The programme aims to significantly improve the facilities at major landing sites across the country.

“Right here in Zeeburg, we did a project for the fisherfolk. We’ve been doing similar projects in other parts of the country – constructing wharfs and landing sites. Our President visited several areas where fisherfolk operate and instructed that a programme be developed to upgrade these facilities.

“We’ve since built and installed sheds, washrooms, water facilities, lighting, and security at these facilities. Since that programme started, the needs of the fisherfolk have increased, and we will continue to develop these facilities. Fisherfolk here indicated that they need a ramp. I spoke to the Fisheries Officers, and before the end of next week, we will advertise that project so that we can build the second ramp for the fishermen,” he explained.

Minister Mustapha also said that additional facilities would be put in place to assist shrimp-pickers who ply their trade at the landing site. He also said that the ministry will work with the group to implement a Black Giant Poultry programme in the area.

“We’ve been encouraging persons to be multifaceted and look at different opportunities. So, the persons who pick shrimps here, we’ll work with you. Firstly, I was told that there is a need for a new facility so, we’ll construct a shed for them. Secondly, the GLDA will also work along with you. Each of you will receive some Black Giant Chicks and a bag of feed so that you can start to produce your eggs and increase your earnings,” Minister Mustapha explained.

While speaking on the transformation that has been taking place across the country, Minister Mustapha said that persons residing in on West Coast of Demerara have and continue to feel the effects of the transformative policies of the government.

“Our country is being transformed tremendously, and our future is bright. We’ve delivered all the commitments made in our manifesto to the people of this country. We cannot be shortsighted.

“We have to look at the bigger picture and take note of all the massive transformative projects that are going all across the country. We are in the process of constructing twelve new hospitals, and one will be built in De Kinderen. Most of the roads in this country have been rehabilitated.

“This region has seen massive development. If the former government was still in power, this region would’ve been depressed. We are currently constructing a new high-span four-lane bridge over the Demerara River. That will significantly reduce the commute time for thousands of people. From August 1, persons will be able to cross the Demerara River toll-free,” Minister Mustapha explained.

Further, he told residents and farmers that in 2024, the agriculture sector grew by 11 percent as a result of the government’s investments and the dedication of the farmers and stakeholders.

He also said that while investments are being made to develop the traditional sectors, a lot of emphasis is also being placed on new industries within the agriculture sector.

“As a government, we have a vision, and this is one of the most important sectors for us. This sector is the sector that guarantees food security. If the fishermen don’t bring in their catch, there wouldn’t be an affordable source of protein for our citizens. If the cash crop farmers don’t plant, we wouldn’t have access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

“With the investments we are making, the sector has been experiencing tremendous growth. Last year, every sub-sector in the agriculture sector, except for sugar, experienced tremendous growth.

“The agriculture sector grew by 11 percent in 2024. While the sectors are growing, we are also introducing new high-value crops like corn, cauliflower, carrots, and broccoli. There is a growing demand for these commodities in the hospitality and the oil and gas industries,” he explained.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, told residents that the government has invested heavily to ensure community roads are rehabilitated.

He told residents that the ongoing programme will see all community roads in the area upgraded before the end of the year. Minister Indar also said that the Ministry of Public Works will facilitate the installation of additional lights for the landing site. (Ministry of Agriculture)