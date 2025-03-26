News Archives
‘We will not be fooled’
–Letter Kenny residents reject Azruddin Mohamed

UNITED States-sanctioned businessman, Azruddin Mohamed, on Tuesday, faced strong rejection from villagers in Letter Kenny, Corentyne, who shouted that they are not buying his “political play”.
The villagers demanded that Mohamed leave and declared they only want to meet with President, Dr. Irfaan Ali.

This response from residents suggests a strong loyalty and trust in President Ali’s leadership, with community members clearly indicating who their choice to take Guyana forward.
Residents gathered and chanted continuously “We will not be fooled,” “We want Irfaan Ali,” and “We want PPP”.

The resistance also reflects broader political sentiments in the region, where the preference is for engagement with the Head of State and the PPP instead of other political parties or individuals who are treading political paths.
People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo had said that it is delusional for the opposition forces to think that teaming up with the Mohameds family will affect the party’s support base. He made those remarks during a press conference at Freedom House on Thursday.

Jagdeo re-emphasised that Guyana’s interest will always come first, and the country will not be put in a precarious position because of individual interests.
This was in response to the US-sanctioned businessman Nazar Mohamed, who made allegations of unfair treatment towards him.

Jagdeo said: “We’re not going to have two laws or sets of laws in this country; one for the Mohameds and one for everyone else. That’s not going to work; that’s not how the PPP operates.”

