Guyana’s healthcare system will stand as a model of excellence by 2030

–President Ali says, as Gov’t, Hess, Mount Sinai extend National Healthcare Initiative with US$125M agreement

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali signalled on Tuesday that by the year 2030, Guyana’s healthcare system will stand as a model of excellence in the Caribbean and beyond, as works to advance the system through partnerships continue.

The Head of State made those remarks during the signing ceremony for the five-year extension of the National Healthcare Initiative in collaboration with partners, Hess Corporation and Mount Sinai Health System.

The three partners had previously signed an agreement in 2022 which has seen significant improvements across various aspects of the healthcare system here.

However, this extension builds on the significant progress made from that 2022 agreement and according to President Ali is valued at around US$125 million.

During his remarks, Dr. Ali told the gathering that the continuation of the partnership goes beyond Hess, Mount Sinai and the Government of Guyana as it stands as a testimony to the strength of the partnership between the United States and Guyana.

The fact that the private sector in the United States along with a premier medical institution can find the comfort and confidence to partner with the Government of Guyana, tells the story of the strength of the relationship and as such he applauded the partnership, the Head of State said.

“We are not simply commemorating another milestone in our journey towards a world-class healthcare system. We are also reaffirming a vision… a vision of a Guyana where every man, woman and child of this blessed country, regardless of background, regardless of geography has access to world-class

healthcare. A vision where the right to quality medical treatment is not a privilege but a promise, not a dream, but a reality in the making,” Dr. Ali affirmed.

Reflecting on the partnership, the President said that in 2022 alongside Hess and Mount Sinai, the government set out to transform the public health system into one that could stand proudly alongside the best in the world.

Building on that, Dr. Ali indicated that they are extending the groundbreaking initiative for another five years and doubling up on the commitment, as he affirmed that transformation is not a one-time event but a sustained effort.

Stepping into what this new five-year agreement will entail which he aptly called, “Vision 2030,” the Head of State said that Guyana’s healthcare system is being built to also support regional citizens as he believes that Guyana’s prosperity must lead to the prosperity of the Caribbean region.

With this, he said that the aim is to have a healthcare system that is equal across all administrative regions, as excellence should have no borders.

“By 2030, Guyana’s healthcare system will stand as a model of excellence in the Caribbean and beyond. From coastland to the hinterland, quality healthcare will be every Guyanese’s birthright. Our healthcare system will become the gold standard for healthcare services globally,” Dr. Ali emphasised.

He expressed that the expansion of services across coastland and hinterland facilities is a major component of Vision 2030.

Meanwhile, further expanding on the details of the expanded partnership, Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony noted that the government’s vision of a world-class healthcare system is rapidly becoming a reality.

He noted that the next phase of this partnership will focus on the delivery of community healthcare, digital health, quality improvement across the healthcare system, developing a world-class cancer care centre, increased capacity building for healthcare professionals and the operationalisation of the new paediatric and maternal hospital.

Dr. Anthony said: “As our country experiences unprecedented economic growth, we have the opportunity and indeed the responsibility to ensure that this progress is reflected in the well-being of our people.”

Further, the Health Minister said that President Ali has set a high benchmark and wants to ensure that the vision of a world-class healthcare system is established.

He remarked that the partnership over the last three years has significantly improved patient care at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, and as such, notable advancements were made in pathology services.

Additionally, there are now expedited turnaround times for test results, reducing times from three months to three days and even the implementation of some of the most sophisticated histo-chemistry tests currently available globally.

Adding to this was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Hess Corporation, John Hess, who remarked that he was proud of the work undertaken over the last three years as part of the partnership.

Among the initiatives he highlighted was the comprehensive child health screening programme, through which over 35,000 children were screened for various things including dental, vision, hearing and developmental issues.

Hess said: “The progress you all have made together is remarkable and a tribute to your talents, your commitment and your dedication to healthier lives.”

He added that his company is honoured to be investing in Guyana and to play a key role in these areas.

Meanwhile, Dr Rachel Vreeman of Mount Sinai remarked that the future of healthcare in Guyana is bright.

Over the next five years, she said they are going to work with Guyana to build on the foundation together to create a truly world-class health system.

By 2030, Dr Vreeman said, they anticipate that Guyana will transform its public health system to have a continuum of high-quality healthcare services in place across each region.