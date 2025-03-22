126 Region One residents to benefit from technical skills training

A TOTAL of 126 residents from Yarakita, Kamwatta, White Water, Koberimo villages, and the Mabaruma Regional Democratic Council are set to receive critical technical skills training following the launch of several vocational programmes on Friday.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Board of Industrial Training (BIT), will run for four to six months and provide training in Plumbing, Joinery, General Building Construction, Tractor Operation, and Heavy-Duty Equipment Operation (HDEO). Among the participants, 94 are males and 32 are females, demonstrating a growing interest in technical fields across both genders.

The launch ceremony was attended by several key officials, including Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton; Regional Executive Officer of Region One, Seewchan; Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley; Mayor of Mabaruma, His Worship Trevi Leung; and Technical Officer of BIT, Rohan Bishop.

Minister Hamilton emphasised the government’s commitment to equipping residents with practical skills that will enhance employment prospects and contribute to the overall development of Region One. He noted that the training aligns with national efforts to expand technical education and workforce readiness, particularly in hinterland communities.

This initiative is expected to open doors for participants by providing them with industry-relevant skills that can lead to stable employment and entrepreneurship opportunities. Additionally, it plays a crucial role in strengthening the local economy and fostering long-term community development.

The programme is part of the broader strategy to build human capital in Region One, ensuring that residents have access to the necessary resources to improve their livelihoods and contribute meaningfully to the region’s growth.