‘Melly Mel,’ GHRA and AFC: This is Guyana today

THE hate of the PPP and its government by certain agenda actors in this country may have no parallel in contemporary Guyana even in the era of the Burnham Government. Any anti-PPP extremist, any PPP hater find embrace by these agenda actors while these very persons, in the same breath, tell the Guyanese people how undemocratic the government is.

Social media influencer, Melly Mel (MM) has used social media in the most dangerous, libellous, extremist, gutter-like manner that underscores the traditional story of a cutlass. It can use to rid your yard of weed but it can also be used to kill someone. MM is in detention by the US authorities, and she has found protection from the Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) and the Alliance For Change.

They have both put out press statements (that is all the GHRA does in Guyana) in defence of MM. Why would a human rights organisation and an opposition party that wants to form the government defend a woman whose social media platform shows not an ounce of responsibility to the sacred principles of freedom and obligation?

Here now is the evidence of the evil that resides in the GHRA. I will show readers with mountainous proof how evil this organisation is in its hypocrisy. The GHRA denounced my column of April 16, 2024, titled, “The Moray House Mensheviks, Part 3.” In that piece I used class analysis to situate the role of Stabroek News founders – David DeCaires and Miles Fitzpatrick – in the resuscitation of the Mullato/Creole class in Guyana in the 1990s.

Here is how the GHRA denounced me. I quote: “The column was dedicated to slandering Miles Fitzpatrick and David DeCaires.” A newspaper columnist slanders people but not MM, a notorious social media personality known for scandalising people. But let’s show you more of the evil in the GHRA. In response to my column of April 18, 2024, titled: “Kwayana at 99: Freudian Notes,” the GHRA again denounced the column and again used the word slander to describe my analysis of Kwayana.

The GHRA is not concerned with social media influencers MM or Rickforde Burke but Frederick Kissoon the columnist. The GHRA went after me again for my commentary of June 6, 2024, in which I wrote about the political agenda of certain civil society groups. Here is the GHRA on me once more: “The column is designed to discredit NGOs and does so by a deliberate distortion of facts.”

I will move on to the AFC but I leave readers with the advice to be aware of this kind of evil thoughts of certain agenda actors in this country. According to the GHRA, I use my column to slander and discredit others but Melly Mel is a legitimate democratic voice that opposes the government.

The AFC has come out in support of MM. We see here the same mentality as is pronounced in the GHRA. The AFC issued a nasty press release on Chronicle columnist, Leonard Craig, in response to Craig correcting Dr. Vincent Adams on his misunderstanding of the economics of the oil industry.

Mr. Craig was personally attacked in the most vicious way and his higher qualifications disparaged. All over that press release was material that was defamatory to Craig. Twice I persuaded Craig not to sue. I explained to Craig that he has to expect people will go after him and he has to expect the sordid sides of criticism as his political life goes on.

This very party that attacks people with poisonous outpouring is running to defend MM who is described as an opposition critic. MM and Rickford Burke have used social media in a way that will not be tolerated in most countries in the world.

I point you to my column of Tuesday, November 26, 2024 titled, “Melly Mel and the helpless era of our age.”

I wrote the following back then: The dangerous thing about MM and Rickford Burke is the helpless age we live in and there has to be a concerted effort by the Government of Guyana to bring an end to the antics of MM and Rickforde Burk because no civilised age should tolerate what these two persons do. So she gets up in the morning and decides she will scandalise a minister of the Government of Guyana and she does that with impunity. Why impunity? Because she does not live in Guyana and a writ cannot be served on her because the writ is not from a registered office in the US.

In Guyana, the people that lambast the government each day telling us how undemocratic the government is have embraced MM as a democratic critic. The age we are living in is not only helpless but evil.

DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Guyana National Newspapers Limited.