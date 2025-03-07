Two Brazilians arrested as SOCU dismantles major gold smuggling operations

–over G$26M in cash seized

IN a major intelligence-led joint operation conducted in Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) on Wednesday, officers of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), an arm of the Guyana Police Force, successfully intercepted an illegal gold smuggling attempt.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, SOCU stated that acting on credible intelligence, its officers detained two Brazilian nationals and seized a large quantity of gold along with over G$26 million in cash.

In police custody are Albina Filho Alves Vieira, a 42-year-old salesman of Lot 55 Boa Vista, Brazil, and Erizangela Regia De Olivera, 39, a clothes vendor of Lot 3, Boa Vista Brazil.

The two are currently assisting with investigations.

According to Head of SOCU Deputy Commissioner Fazil Karimbaksh, officers were able to disrupt the smuggling operation before the gold could be moved across the border, underscoring the government’s unwavering commitment to tackling transnational crimes and protecting the nation’s valuable resources.

He noted that this operation also serves as a warning to individuals and groups engaged in such illicit activities, that law enforcement agencies remain vigilant and proactive in their enforcement efforts.

This latest crackdown follows a similar enforcement action in July last year at a well-known hotel in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) where officials responded to intelligence on illegal gold smuggling, resulting in the arrest of three Chinese nationals.

In that incident, two searches resulted in the discovery of over G$50 million in cash, money-counting machines and an illegal firearm.

The Government of Guyana remains resolute in its mission to combat illicit gold smuggling and dismantle networks involved in these illegal activities.

Officials continue to monitor local activities and enforce strict measures to hold offenders accountable and prevent further economic losses to the country. Investigations are continuing with a view of prosecution