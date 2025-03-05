Berbice ‘hit and run’ claims life of nine-month-old baby girl

-parents seriously injured, driver identified as Avinesh Naidoo of Corriverton

POLICE in Berbice are searching for Avinesh Naidoo of Corriverton, who was reportedly driving the car that hit an electric cycle on Line Path Public Road on Sunday night, killing nine-month-old Eli Surujnarine and seriously injuring her parents.

Hours after releasing details about the tragic accident, police said that further investigations conducted on Tuesday revealed that Naidoo of Corriverton, Berbice, was the driver of the vehicle at the time of the accident but efforts to apprehend him have so far been futile.

The police said too that the car that was involved in the accident was located and is currently lodged at the Springlands Police Station in Berbice.

“Also, the owner of the motor car, Vidawattie Arjune, of Crabwood Creek was contacted by the police who gave a statement and revealed the vehicle’s Registration number as HC 8905. She is assisting with the ongoing investigation,” the statement said.

Police in their initial release said that they are investigating the ‘hit and run’ fatal accident which occurred at about 18:30 hours and resulted in Eli’s death.

The accident involved a white Fielder wagon vehicle and an electric cycle, driven by Eli’s father, 17-year-old Tushan Surujnarine. At the time of the accident, Eli and her mother, 19-year-old Kavita Bedsan were pillion riders.

“Investigation revealed that the electric cycle was proceeding north along the western side of Line Path road when Tushan suddenly felt an impact on the rear of his cycle which caused him, along with Kavita and their 9-month-old baby, to fall on the roadway and receive injuries,” the police said adding that the trio was picked up in an unconscious condition and conveyed to the Skeldon Public Hospital where they were seen and examined by a doctor who treated and referred them to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

There, they were also treated by a doctor who later referred them to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). The baby died on her way to the hospital at about 09:45 hours on Monday.