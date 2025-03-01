Pedestrian killed in fatal accident on Bagotstown Public Road

A pedestrian lost his life in a tragic accident on Friday morning along the Bagotstown Public Road, on the East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The incident, which occurred at approximately 11:11 hrs, involved a motor lorry (GNN 9248) owned by Toolsie Persaud Limited and driven by 59-year-old Wayne McBean, a resident of Kaneville, EBD.

According to the police, the lorry was heading south along the eastern driving lane when the pedestrian, whose identity remains unknown, attempted to cross the road from east to west, and stepped into the path of the heavy-duty vehicle. The impact of the collision resulted in both of the pedestrian’s legs being crushed.

The injured man was immediately assisted by the lorry driver and public-spirited citizens, who placed him into a pickup (PLL 682) and transported him to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre. But despite arriving at the East Bank medical facility in a conscious state, he was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty.

His body has since been taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home for cold storage, pending identification and a post-mortem examination.

Authorities have launched a full investigation into the accident, and one eyewitness has already provided a written statement, while a Notice of Intended Prosecution has been served on the lorry driver.

The police are urging anyone with information that could assist in identifying the deceased or providing further details about the accident to come forward. Investigations are ongoing.