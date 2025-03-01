Mother spends $100k cash grant on airfare for daughter to pursue studies abroad

–other beneficiaries plan to complete house construction, purchase supplies and fertiliser

WHEN the government announced that every Guyanese 18 years and older would benefit from a $100,000 one-off cash grant to promote sustainable living, people were optimistic, and having received it, some have utilised it in meaningful ways to upgrade their lives and livelihood.

The Guyana Chronicle was out and about on Thursday, and used the opportunity to engage members of the public to find out how some of them utilised the cash grant.

In the serene Calcutta Village, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, Linda Johnny stopped to buy lunch before returning to work that day. She had already received her $100,000 cash grant, and decided to give it to her daughter, a national athlete who was awarded a two-year scholarship to study in the USA.

The mother of six reported that the same day she got the money, her daughter, Anisha Gibbons, a track-and-field (javelin) athlete used the money to buy her plane ticket.

Gibbons, who spoke to this newspaper via phone, said the money assisted her to fulfill her dream of studying abroad, and she is very thankful for it.

The young athlete said as a student, her need for money to offset personal expenses is never-ending, and if it wasn’t for the cash grant, she is unsure how she would have been able to pay for the ticket.

Meanwhile, rice farmer Grantley McInroy, also of Calcutta Village, told the Guyana Chronicle that he is very grateful for the cash grant, noting that it came at the right time when he was in need of money to buy fertiliser for his crop.

He related that he fully used the money to save his current rice cultivation of 23 acres, which is located aback the village.

“I am grateful for the money; it came into good use, and I decided to use it wisely,” McInroy said.

Over in Huntley Village, also in Mahaicony, farmer, Kahlawattie “Baby” Tulapersaud, 48, revealed that she will be using her $100,000 cash grant along with that of her husband’s to complete the construction of their house.

She added that their house was three-quarter-way incomplete, and with the couple’s $200,000 in cash grant, it will greatly assist them to complete their house, which has been under construction for a long time.

“We used the lump some money to finish our house, which is located at Airy Hall Pasture, and I am happy that we will be able to move [into] our own house. We are residing at my son’s place, where we have a garden to earn,” she said.

Also in the same village, Samantha Thaknath disclosed that she used her $100,00 cash grant to re-stock supplies in her small business, a spa and salon; her only source of income.

“My supplies were dwindling, and the money came at the right time. I used it to buy much-needed supplies to keep my business open,” she said.

On December 3, 2024, the government commenced the distribution of the $100,000 one-off cash grant in sections of the country. The initiative was first rolled out that day in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), and on December 16 in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

The announcement of the one-off cash grant was made on October 10, 2024 by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

This initiative will place some $60 billion into the pockets of citizens, bringing much relief and prosperity to every Guyanese.

Thousands of adult Guyanese have already collected their cheques at various locations across the country.