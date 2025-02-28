President Ali calls for unity, respect at Maha Shivaratri service

-AG condemns criticism of president’s attendance at Region Two Ashram inauguration, says religious segregation has no place in Guyana

ECHOING the importance of mutual respect as a unifying force in Guyana, President Dr. Irfaan Ali, in his Maha Shivratri message, urged Guyanese to use the auspicious day as a time for reflection and introspection regarding one’s faith and spirituality.

While reminding devotees at the Cove & John Ashram on the East Coast Demerara on Wednesday that the eradication of darkness and ignorance can only be done by recognising the importance of understanding and compassion, President Ali also emphasised the need for people to pursue a path of integrity and loyalty towards building a harmonious society for all.

“Maha Shivaratri reminds us of the importance of understanding and collective efforts,” President Ali said, adding:

“I believe that through practising these values, we can build a more inclusive and harmonious nation.

“On this sacred occasion, may Lord Shiva’s blessings remove all obstacles from your path, illuminate your life with wisdom, and fill your hearts with boundless joy and prosperity.”

He further noted that the Hindu religious period of Maha Shivarati coincides with the Muslim and Christian observance of Ramadan and Lent, respecrively, which are observed in close proximity to each other.

According to His Excellency, this is a unique opportunity for Guyanese from various faiths and diverse cultures to unite and strengthen peaceful coexistence, which he added is an essential component of the country’s identity.

President Ali said: “This year we have a repeat of this coincidence; the coincidence of our various religious festivals reminds us that we live in a multicultural society, and it is essential that we continue to respect and appreciate the various religious traditions and coexist within our communities.

“By upholding mutual respect and understanding, we ensure that our diversity remains a unifying force rather than a cause for division.”

Meanwhile, Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Senior Counsel Anil Nandlall, who was also in attendance at the event, delivered a beautiful rendition dedicated to Lord Shiva before addressing the gathering of Hindus and non-Hindus.

The AG stated in his presentation that while Hindus are celebrating one of the major holidays on their calendar (Maha Shivaratri), the country recently concluded its celebration of Mashramani, with Phagwah, Ramadan, and Easter approaching.

According to the AG, Guyanese ought to recognise how blessed and privileged they are to live in a country where every ethnicity is free to celebrate their culture and practise their religion, especially in a world where many are dying for the same rights.

He said: “[Places like the Middle East and Gaza] and other places around the world, people are still dying simply to celebrate and to observe their religious practices and faith.

“Here in Guyana, we do it seamlessly, and we do not do it ritualistically only. In our legal system, these religious freedoms; these cultural liberties, and these freedoms of expression of every type are protected by the highest form of protection in our country.”

AG Nandlall urged the nation to maintain its commitment to respecting and promoting the culture and beliefs of others. He also reminded that all citizens are responsible for safeguarding their rights to practice their religion.

Additionally, the AG encouraged all Guyanese to collectively and emphatically oppose any threat that may arise from anyone or from any source.

AG also shed light on the recent “unfortunate and misguided” criticisms aimed at President Ali’s attendance as a devout Muslim at the inauguration of the new Hindu Ashram on the Essequibo Coast.

According to him, there is no room for religious segregation or segregation of any kind in Guyana.

“In Guyana, we are all Muslims, we are all Hindus, we are all Christians, and we are all part of the faith of every religion that is practised in this country.”

Maha Shivaratri is referred to as “the great night of Lord Shiva”, and reminds the Hindu community of overcoming darkness and ignorance in their lives.