LNDCH4 remains committed to Gas-to-Energy project

LNDCH4 Guyana, which is involved in the Gas-to-Energy (GtE) project, has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to Guyana’s energy transformation.

“LNDCH4 Guyana recognises the strategic importance of this landmark project to Guyana’s energy security and economic development. LNDCH4 Guyana is actively collaborating with all stakeholders to address technical complexities and logistical considerations,” the company said in a press release on Thursday.

“Following positive meetings with the Government of Guyana and other key stakeholders, we have implemented enhanced project management protocols, and increased resource allocation to accelerate progress while maintaining the highest quality and safety standards,” LNDCH4 said.

The company added: “LNDCH4 Guyana appreciates the Government of Guyana’s continued partnership as we work through this process. We remain fully committed to delivering this transformative infrastructure that will power Guyana’s future.”

The role of LNDCH4 in the GtE project is building out the integrated facility, while Kalpataru Projects International Limited is establishing the transmission lines and substation needed to deliver electricity.

ExxonMobil Guyana has completed the construction of a pipeline that will allow natural gas to be transported from offshore Stabroek Block’s Liza oilfield to the integrated gas processing facility in Wales.

Earlier this year, Guyana and the United States Export-Import (EXIM) Bank signed a US$527 million loan to further support the development of the GtE project.

This highly-anticipated project will see a 200-kilometre pipeline bringing gas from the Liza Destiny and the Liza Unity Floating Production fields onshore.

Upon arrival at this West Bank Demerara facility, the pipeline will continue for approximately 25 kilometres to the Natural Gas Liquid (NGL) plant to be constructed in Wales.

The GtE project, once completed, will have significant impact on the country’s economy, attracting sustainable investments across various sectors, and creating numerous job opportunities.