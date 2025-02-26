Guyanese, Mexican businesses eye potential partnerships in energy, manufacturing, technology –other crucial areas

BY creating a platform for business opportunities and investment in key sectors such as energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics, and technology, the Mexico-Guyana Chamber of Commerce aims to facilitate exclusive trade among Guyanese and Mexican businesses.

Engaging the local press on the sidelines of the recently concluded Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo, the Chamber’s President, Ricardo Magana outlined the objectives and the efforts that led to its creation.

Magana highlighted the collaborative discussions between the Mexican Embassy in Guyana and the federal government in Mexico as the foundation for the initiative.

The Chamber is designed to serve as a bridge, helping businesses from both countries explore potential partnerships, investment opportunities, and trade ventures.

“We started off this project as a discussion with the Mexican government, especially with the embassy here in Guyana. I’ve been working for the past few years with Guyanese,” Magana said.

One of the key goals of the Chamber is to serve as a facilitator for cross-border business development.

He said: “Guyana is getting a lot of attraction and getting a lot of potential investments, and a lot of businesses are coming back and forth asking how we can be a part of this, and how can we find collaborations and Guyanese business partners so we can get into the Guyanese economy.”

The Chamber’s primary focus will be on sectors such as energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics, and technology, areas where both countries have potential for growth and synergy.

Magana also acknowledged the involvement of major Mexican companies, such as Cotemar, and expressed gratitude for the support received from both the Mexican and Guyanese governments, as well as key stakeholders in the business community.

Meanwhile, Rafeek Khan, Vice-Chairman of Guyana’s Private Sector Commission, highlighted the growing economic ties between Mexico and Guyana.

Khan emphasised the strategic importance of the Chamber’s formation, noting that many Guyanese businesses remain unaware of Mexico’s extensive trade and manufacturing capabilities.

“Mexico trades and manufactures so many goods that many Guyanese companies don’t yet realise the potential of. We had a trade mission last year, and we were hoping for more participants, but now that the Chamber is established, I believe the next trade mission will be much larger,” Khan said.

The private sector in Guyana has been increasingly eyeing opportunities to diversify investments and expand partnerships with countries that can offer high-quality goods, services, and expertise. Khan stressed the significance of the partnership with Mexico as both nations continue to strengthen their ties and navigate emerging global trends.

He further pointed to four key areas of potential cooperation: Skills exchange, particularly in mid, and upper-level management; importing building materials from Mexico to reduce costs and improve quality; agricultural trade, noting Mexico’s higher yield in avocados and pineapples; and tourism, suggesting opportunities for Mexican restaurants in Guyana.

He noted, too, the potential for Guyana to invest in Mexico by processing raw materials and manufacturing goods for export.

The Chamber was officially launched on the opening day of the Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo. It marked a new chapter in bilateral relations, aimed at enhancing trade, investment, and long-term collaboration between the two countries.