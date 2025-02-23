Guyanese sisters bring childhood memories to life in new book series

TWO Guyanese sisters, Dr. Donna Oti (Ph.D.) and Dr. Denise Johnson (M.D.), have transformed their childhood experiences in Christianburg, Linden, into a captivating book series titled ‘Keisha and Alexis’ Grand Adventures’.

The nine-book series, inspired by their own upbringing, takes readers on an immersive journey through the culture, lifestyle, and scenic beauty of Linden’s Christianburg community. Currently, two books—The Big Move and Learning to Swim—are available on Amazon Kindle, with a third set to be released soon. The series is illustrated by Kahkashan Khan.

Speaking about their inspiration, the sisters revealed that the main characters, Keisha and Alexis, are based on their childhood selves. The Big Move explores the girls’ transition from the bustling city of Georgetown to the quieter, rural setting of Christianburg, while Learning to Swim delves into their adventures in a new environment; one that is vastly different from their life in the capital.

Dr. Oti explained that their personalities are reflected in the book. “One of the sisters is really artistic, while the other is more interested in science,” she noted. “I am the more creative one in terms of how I experience the world, but Denise is much more curious, which often leads to scientific exploration.”

Dr. Johnson emphasised that growing up in Christianburg, they had never come across books that highlighted life in their community. “We wanted kids to explore this culture and community that we grew up in; to open up their minds, expand their knowledge, and appreciate differences,” she said.

UNIVERSAL THEMES WITH A LOCAL TOUCH

Although the books are rooted in Christianburg’s rich culture, the sisters pointed out that their themes are universal. Readers from any background can relate to the life lessons, challenges, and adventures of Keisha and Alexis.

“We are very proud Guyanese, and we want children, especially Guyanese children, to nurture their creativity, explore, and discover with an open mind,” Dr. Johnson expressed. “A lot of times, things may seem scary, but through discovery, you can learn, accomplish, and build self-esteem.”

Dr. Oti stressed the importance of representation, noting that seeing one’s culture and identity in literature fosters confidence and belonging. “We want little kids from Christianburg to see themselves in these books,” she said. “As we move forward, we’ll introduce more diverse characters, so that readers feel like part of the story; like they can be the heroes of their own stories someday.”

The Keisha and Alexis series has already received positive feedback from readers in Guyana and as far as Nigeria. Both authors are accomplished professionals in their respective fields; Dr. Oti is a journalist who has worked in Washington, D.C., and taught journalism in Nigeria, while Dr. Johnson is a physician and advocate for women’s and diverse individuals’ health needs.

The books are available on Amazon, and more information can be found on their official website.