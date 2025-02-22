$1.18B Onderneeming water treatment plant nears completion

set for commissioning by April

RESIDENTS of Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) will soon experience improved water quality as the $1.18 billion Onderneeming Water Treatment Plant nears full operational status.

The facility, which is currently in its testing phase, is expected to be commissioned by late March or early April, according to Minister Within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues.

Minister Rodrigues, in an exclusive interview with the Guyana Chronicle, confirmed that while all new coastal treatment plants are scheduled for completion by June, the Onderneeming facility is ahead of schedule. “Currently, the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is in their testing phase at the Onderneeming plant, and that may result in residents experiencing intermittent clear and untreated water,” she explained.

The Minister emphasised that while residents are eager for consistent access to treated water, the government is ensuring that the system functions at full capacity before commissioning. To support this, an additional well has been constructed to supply water to the plant, boosting its ability to meet regional demand.

Minister Rodrigues also highlighted the government’s broader strategic vision for the water sector. The People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) administration has developed a $28.3 billion investment plan to guide infrastructure development from 2025 to 2028.

“The government’s promise of delivering 90 percent treated water coverage is measurable, and that is why we have developed a programme that caters to both the existing population and anticipated growth through 2026 and beyond,” she stated.

Water Quality to Improve

Brionne Gangaram, GWI’s Regional Manager, welcomed the investment, describing it as a game-changer for Region Two. He noted that for years, Essequibians have faced challenges with water quality due to high iron content, despite meeting most World Health Organization (WHO) standards.

“After years of frustration, the residents of Region Two finally have reason for optimism under the PPP/C government’s billion-dollar investment in the water treatment plant,” Gangaram stated. “With the new plant in Onderneeming and another to follow, we anticipate a substantial improvement in water quality.”

He credited his team’s efforts since 2020 in addressing residents’ concerns, working alongside the Ministry of Housing and Water to implement sustainable solutions.

Looking ahead, Gangaram expressed confidence that all residents of Region Two will soon benefit from treated water, further underscoring the government’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life for Guyanese citizens.

With the impending launch of the Onderneeming plant and the administration’s long-term investment strategy, Region Two is on track to achieving significant progress in its water supply infrastructure.