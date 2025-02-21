Ambassador Singh pushes for removal of Schengen visa requirement for Guyanese travellers

IN a significant push to improve travel and economic relations between Guyana and Europe, the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, hosted an informal breakfast earlier this week with ambassadors from Central and South America.

According to a press release, the meeting, held at the European Parliament, provided a platform for discussions on strengthening ties between the EU and Latin America.

Among the attendees was Sasenarine Singh, Guyana’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium and the European Union, who, during his address, called for the removal of the Schengen visa requirement for Guyanese nationals traveling to Schengen countries.

As it is now, Guyanese residents have the ability to apply for Schengen visas directly in Georgetown, following a change in the visa application process that previously required applicants to travel to neighboring Suriname.

This new process, launched last October 2024, is expected to make traveling to Schengen countries more accessible for Guyanese citizens.

The Schengen area, consisting of 29 European countries, includes Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and others, allowing for seamless travel across the region.

Emphasising the need to foster deeper trade and economic relations, Singh also advocated for closer co-operation on the EU’s Global Gateway Initiative, which aims to boost development projects globally.

The Guyana Embassy in Belgium noted that this breakfast event marked an important opportunity to discuss the EU-Latin America relationship during the current parliamentary term, with several other key voices echoing Singh’s call for easier travel access for Guyanese citizens.

Singh’s appeal follows previous statements made by Guyanese President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who, in 2023, revealed that at least five EU countries had agreed to support Guyana’s bid for Schengen visa-free travel.

President Ali had highlighted the importance of addressing passport requirements for future travel, including upgrades to Guyana’s passports to meet international standards for biometric and e-passport technology.

In a step toward this modernisation, the Guyana Ministry of Home Affairs launched the country’s new ten-year e-passport earlier this month. The new passport, equipped with an electronic chip, aims to simplify border crossings and enhance travel security, aligning with global standards for secure travel documents.