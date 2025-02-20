Free movement, trade barriers , food security among key priorities at CARICOM Summit –President Ali

WITH global geopolitical shifts and changing trade dynamics creating new challenges, leaders from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) will this week examine key issues, from trade barriers and free movement of nationals to food security at a regional summit.

Speaking ahead of the official opening of the 48th regular meeting of the conference of heads of government of CARICOM which began on Wednesday evening, Guyana’s President Dr. Irfaan Ali, outlined some of the key priorities to be discussed at the summit being held in Barbados.

“I believe that this heads of government meeting is coming at a very important time globally, when there’s been major shift in policy agenda and significant changes in the geopolitical realities in various regions across the world, in trade arrangements, all of which CARICOM has to be very mindful of.”

He stressed that the changing global landscape would be a critical area for discussion among the heads of state, as CARICOM navigates new trade arrangements and challenges posed by global geopolitical shifts.

In addition to this, one of the central topics on the agenda is the longstanding issue of free movement of Caribbean nationals and existing trade barriers.

“This meeting is also looking at the historical issues of free movement of people and the trade barriers. We have expressed very strong concerns on the slothfulness of the removal of trade barriers,” President Ali said. “Guyana will be pursuing this issue.”

The President noted that this issue is of significant importance for the region’s development, stating, “This is a substantive matter that will have a lot of attention [and] clarification as we move towards the implementation of free movement within and among states, regional transportation systems, and the

expansion of our productive capacity.” He highlighted the regional ferry system as a key component in enhancing connectivity across CARICOM member states.

As part of ongoing efforts to boost regional integration, President Ali pointed out too that the private sector organisations within the region have made considerable progress in addressing trade and transportation issues..

The food security agenda will also be a primary focus for Guyana at the summit. “As a region and Guyana, we have made tremendous strides, but there have been setbacks, given the harsh realities of 2024, in relation to natural disasters that affected targets and food production across the region.”

He expressed hope that the summit would bring renewed focus on strategies to bolster the region’s food security.

The CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting in Barbados is expected to foster collaboration on critical regional issues, including trade, movement, food security, and climate resilience, as the Caribbean continues to adapt to evolving global challenges. The summit is being held from February 19th- 21st.