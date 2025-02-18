News Archives
PM Phillips engages One Communications on service-related issues
PRIME Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, recently engaged Richard Stanton, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of One Communications Guyana, and his team on the recent service disruption that affected some mobile customers.
During the meeting, One Communications (Guyana) briefed the Prime Minister on the technical issue encountered.

Stanton said that the service disruption was caused by a planned technical upgrade and critical system maintenance procedures necessary to aid long-term service improvements.
He said that the activities were intended to be seamless. However, unexpected challenges arose during the process, leading to disruption.
One Communications assured the Prime Minister that its technical teams were immediately mobilised and worked to resolve the issues.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips, who is responsible for the Telecommunications sector, while acknowledging the necessity for periodic system upgrades, emphasised his expectation that technical challenges are addressed quickly so as to minimise service disruption to customers.
He was also keen to note that reliable telecommunications infrastructure is fundamental to the welfare of citizens.

The Prime Minister’s Office also informed the public, especially those affected by service disruptions, that they can submit formal complaints to the Public Utilities Commission (PUC).
He was joined by the Director of the Telecommunications Agency (Ag), Chinsammy Christmah, and Yolanda Lamott, who is responsible for technical analysis. (Office of the Prime Minister)

