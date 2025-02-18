‘Country’s revenue going right back to every Guyanese’

–through crucial investments in health, education, other services that enhance lives, President Ali says

–points to APNU+AFC’s inability to accept these results, poor performance while in office from 2015-2020

AS the government continues its efforts to transform the health sector and increase access to medical care, especially in hinterland communities, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali has blazed the opposition for attempting to run away from its sordid track record.

During a live broadcast, the President discussed the upwards trajectory of the health sector, especially after inheriting one from APNU+AFC that had limited investments.

In the last three years, 25 new health centers and posts were built, he said, adding: “These are the type of investments that we are making… investments not for 2025, but investments to 2028.”

The government has launched a number of initiatives that prioritise the well-being of all.

For instance, the spectacle and eye testing programme that aided countless citizens. From early detection of vision problems to financial relief for low-income families, this programme has been lauded by many.

According to President Ali, in 2024 there were 68,320 eye tests completed and almost 55,000 of those individuals were given spectacles, all free of cost.

Compare this to under the former coalition government, which was in office 2015-2020, only 16 cataract surgeries were completed at Port Mourant’s National Ophthalmology Hospital.

Under the Ali-led administration 3,665 surgeries have been completed at the same hospital, he noted.

The President reminded the nation: “They (APNU+AFC) shut down the facility. Can you imagine that between 2015 and 2020? These are the statistics that the APNU /AFC hides from can’t account for their period in government, they’re not transparent in accounting.”

Dr. Ali then said: “Today, any citizen from any region who requires cataract surgery does that free of cost at the Port Mourant Hospital.”

Taking a look at how audiology has also improved, the President spoke on how citizens are able to seek assistance.

He said that in 2019, the programme benefited only 647 people, and under the APNU+AFC people had to pay $65,000 each for their hearing aid.

However, under the PPP/C, in the last four years alone, more than 4,000 persons benefited from hearing aids, which are free of cost.

“Here is where the revenues of the country is going. Going back to our people. Going back to create world-class healthcare services. World-class education services. These are the results that they cannot accept. They cannot appreciate it,” Dr. Ali said.

While the opposition continues to resort to its habitual tendencies, the President said that the PPP/C can point to its achievements.

He said: “We can speak about real results, about the investment we are making in the health care system, the future plans that we have for the health care system, and the type of results that is generating.”

Further, the government is developing an integrated digital health system to connect all healthcare facilities nationwide.

“If you have a doctor that is highly specialised in LaGrange, and you have in Leonora a doctor that does not have that specialty [then], Leonora would not benefit from that specialty, because there is no integration,” he highlighted during the sod turning event for The New West Demerara Hospital on Friday.

To address this challenge, the government is modernising healthcare by constructing the New West Demerara Hospital, the De Kinderen Regional Hospital, and in the next term, upgrading the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

These major hospitals will be digitally linked to smaller facilities across the country through an integrated patient management system.

He also said that discussions have already been initiated to have this platform integrated with major international healthcare providers, including Mount Sinai, Northwell, and leading institutions in India.

This system will not only be implemented in public facilities, but will also be incorporated into private facilities.