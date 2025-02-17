‘Melanie’ Fire Station EMTs praised for swift response at accident scene -say saving lives is their true calling

PHEBE Scott, an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) stationed at the Melanie Damishana Fire Station, was one of two EMTs who responded to the report of a serious road accident on the Lusignan Public Road, East Coast Demerara, on February 6. Their professionalism that day has attracted tonnes of praise from members of the public.

The pair went into action using their training and skills to save the life of a truck driver, who was trapped between twisted metal and was bleeding profusely from deep wounds he had sustained as a result of the impact.

Scott recently told the Guyana Chronicle that she was at work when a call for assistance came in through dispatch and herself and colleague, Lynsia Pyle, geared up and responded to the accident.

She reported that after arriving on the scene, she immediately assessed the condition of the truck driver. She discovered that he was badly injured and bleeding profusely from multiple wounds.

After seeing this, Scott asked for help from public-spirited citizens and they managed to remove the truck driver, Atash Singh, 28, from the mangled cab of the truck. She knew he would lose consciousness and movement of his neck could cause further injury if she didn’t act quickly.

Singh was removed and she managed to stabilise the bleeding. She stayed by his side until he was handed over to the doctor at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

“We had him talking because if he was unconscious, it would have been difficult to handle him. As such, I stayed with him at his side, because he asked me to stay with him and I engaged him in small talk to keep him awake,” she said.

Scott added that she went back to GPHC to see the truck driver that afternoon and she was relieved when she saw he was doing much better having received the medical intervention he needed to curb the loss of blood.

The EMT stated that it was because of her quick thinking and the use of her training that she was able to render assistance to the injured truck driver, while her colleague assisted the driver of the motorcar that was also involved in the accident that morning.

Scott had been on the job for two months following her three-month-long training in both the medical and fire aspects.

The 29-year-old is the mother of a six-year-old boy, and she hails from Good Hope, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara. The humanitarian calling within her inspired her to become an EMT. She has always wanted to help others.

Scott disclosed that a few years ago, herself and boyfriend were in a freak accident at Haslington, also on the East Coast and he died, and she was injured.

She always felt that if they had medical intervention administered by an EMT, he would probably have been alive today. That incident stuck with her and it was the motivation behind her becoming an EMT.

Scott added that she is also a volunteer at the Guyana Red Cross and would assist anyone who asks for it.

She and another EMT work in a 24-hour shift system at the ‘Melanie’ Fire Station, and they are off-duty for 48 hours at a time. At any given time, two EMTs are always on duty to respond to calls for assistance.

“I love my job, I appreciate every new experience and I am always ready to assist any call for help, to save a life or lives,” she said.

Meanwhile, Pyle told this publication that when they arrived at the scene, they were unsure what kind of injuries the victims had so they split up to find them.

She related that she went to look for the driver of the motorcar, who was lying on the side of the road. She tended to her since she had abrasions on her body, but was not bleeding and after her vitals were checked, it was determined that she was in a stable condition.

Pyle reported that she then went to see if her colleague needed help and she found her on top of the truck trying to assist the driver, who was pinned.

“I stayed with her to make sure she got everything she needed and when they pulled apart the wreck to get the driver out, we did our part to stop the bleeding from deep wounds he had sustained in the crash,” she said.

Pyle, 22, who has been an EMT for one year and three months, told the Guyana Chronicle that she rotates between being stationed at headquarters in the city and at the ‘Melanie’ Fire Station.

She related that they often respond to calls for assistance and on February 6, 2025, it was just like any call. They didn’t know what to expect, but they were prepared and ready to go.

“We get calls for help, we get ready as fast as possible and go to the scene via the ambulance and it was just like any [other] day of work, but this time we were captured on camera, so people learned of the role we played in saving a life,” she said.

Pyle added that she has always liked helping people and science. So, she became an EMT and she is loving her job.

She revealed that they were gifted a trip to Kaieteur Falls which they will see for the first time. She thanked the sponsor for recognising their efforts in saving lives.

Presently, Pyle is on 33 days annual leave and is enjoying every bit of it.

According to the Guyana Police Force, it was the swift and extraordinary work executed by the two EMTs that saved the life of the truck driver.

In a press release, the police said ambulance#23 and crew together with water tender #102 from the ‘Melanie’ Fire Station responded to the accident call at approximately 11:25hrs.

Upon arrival, EMT Scott immediately climbed onto the truck and mobilised a rescue operation, while rendering medical care to the driver who was later removed and transported in conscious states to the GPHC by EMTs.

According to the police, Singh lost control of his truck and collided with a car driven by 31-year-old Jameela Kelvin, and a house owned by Bibi Navia Shaffie, causing severe damage. Kelvin sustained abrasions about the body and had pain in the shoulder.