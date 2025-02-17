Essequibians rejoice as they receive $100k cash grant

RESIDENTS of Region Two were filled with joy and gratitude as they received the much anticipated $100, 000 cash grant, which will be given to every adult Guyanese citizen.

The initiative, spearheaded by President, Dr Irfaan Ali and his government, brought smiles, laughter, and even tears of happiness to many who are enduring financial struggles.

At Onderneeming Sandpit where Director General of the Ministry of Agriculture, Mr Ricky Ramraj and Regional Vice-Chairman Mr Humace Oodit met with residents on Saturday, the atmosphere was filled with excitement.

Those gathered expressed their appreciation. Their voices were filled with gratitude as they spoke of the positive impact the cash grant will have on their daily lives.

“This money came at the perfect time,” said one resident, Margaret Persaud, a single mother of three.

“I can now buy more school supplies for my children and put food on the table without worrying. President Ali really cares for the people and we are so thankful for his leadership.”

Many echoed similar sentiments, praising the government’s commitment to improving the lives of ordinary citizens.

The officials, in turn, assured residents that their concerns were being heard and addressed. They also provided updates on developmental plans aimed at strengthening infrastructure, enhancing agricultural opportunities and fostering economic growth in the region.

The excitement was not limited to Onderneeming Sandpit. Across the Essequibo Coast, from Charity to Supenaam, residents celebrated the government’s efforts to ensure that relief reaches those who need it most. Some said they will be using their cash grant to invest in small businesses, while others see it as an opportunity to utilise for certain expenses.

“The President is truly a man of the people,” said Samuel Narine, a fisherman from Supenaam. “He is always looking out for us, making sure we get the support we need. This grant is a blessing.”

As the initiative continues, Essequibians remain hopeful for further growth and development under the leadership of President Ali.

With ongoing government interventions and a commitment to improving lives, the people of Region Two are looking forward to a brighter and more prosperous future. (Indrawattie Natram)