Isn’t this a relentless insult of African Guyanese?

I AM going to list some names here of persons who say that they represent African Guyanese interest and speak for African Guyanese. Do not take my word. Just go to their social media postings, go to anything they write and just look at the nature of their output; all in service of African Guyanese who they claim to represent.

Sometimes I wonder if Nigel Hughes should not have a word with them and tell them that their style and linguistics insult African Guyanese. If you are representing a culture or religion or race, you make sense to those you are directing your remarks and you proselytize your target audience when you access history, sociology, political theory and economics and produce intellectual content from that access. Someone like Louis Farrakhan is brilliant in that respect. Farrakhan is skillful in the art of intellectual delivery for the purpose of winning over hearts and minds.

You appear irrational, unbalanced, stupid and vulgar when in your presentations, there is no analytical perspective but cuss down vocabulary and infantile personal insults. How do young minds feel about you when they are looking to you for explanations that can add to their understanding of Guyana, its political economy and its sociology?

We start with David Hinds. In a disparaging expression against Leonard Craig and James Bond for embracing the Guyana Government, Hinds cited not one analytical note, but his entire programme was a cuss down circus in which 28 times he used scatological references to sexual body parts.

Next is Rickford Burke. This man’s criticism of people who support the government is a demonstration of personal vulgarities directed to his detractors that can only attract someone whose mind is similar to Burke’s. All you get from Burke is gutter-language. And it goes on and on. And when he is finished, there isn’t even one concept about the Guyana Government that African Guyanese can reflect on.

Next is Lincoln Lewis. In a disagreement with me on one occasion and with Minister Priya Manickchand another time, Lewis referred to both of us as ugly. You claim to represent African Guyanese, and you want them to understand what is happening to them, but you criticise a minister of government not with intellectual rebuttals, but crossing the line of civilised behaviour by telling people you are better looking than the minister. If African Guyanese do not believe it, they should, because what he said was– he is a better looking human than the minister.

Next is Mark Benschop. I know USAID funded Mark Benschop’s computer school on Thomas Street, next to Balwant Singh Hospital, funded his local government election participation and his 2015 presidential campaign.

He replied to my column on these facts last Tuesday and there is not one word of rejection of my contention, but there is a parade of anti-Kissoon scurrilities in which nothing about my politics or activism is mentioned. So those who listened to Benschop have learnt nothing about my activism but heard only the cuss-down that he engaged in.

Next is Charles Ceres, another one who claims he speaks for African Guyanese. In a letter in the press, there is no examination of my political positions and my social activism but like his acolytes mentioned above, his output is a personal attack in which he claims that I am not properly educated. What was the relevance of that? But in fact, I am far more educated than Ceres. In the end, his readers only learned about my qualification and not my politics.

Next is Eric Phillips, another in the long list of those who say they speak for African Guyanese. Phillips informed his readers that I suffer from “normalised schizophrenic idiocy.” I can mention a few others like the names I referred to above, but I think I have made my point and my point is that which young African mind these people educate?

How can you undertake a mission to represent an ethnic community and all you do in trying to educate them is cuss-down in the most vulgar, asinine and insane manner? This is a country with dozens of thousands of young educated African people.

When they listened to David Hinds last week on his social media programme, I will not accept that even one of those young educated minds became a convert to what Hinds said about Craig and Bond.

I once wrote that all those names cited above, will not go in a symposium and debate PPP intellectuals in front of an audience full of senior high school kids. They know the reaction they will get. So they preach their scatology under the safety net of their demented Facebook postings.

DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Guyana National Newspapers Limited.