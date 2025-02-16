All accredited medical laboratories to participate in healthcare voucher initiative

–approximately 500,000 persons to benefit, –Dr. Anthony says

AS the government moves to roll out the new universal healthcare voucher initiative, Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony has said that all accredited medical laboratories across the country will be involved.

According to Dr. Anthony in a post on his official Facebook page, this innovative initiative aims to provide 500,000 individuals with access to essential laboratory tests, marking a substantial step forward in the nation’s healthcare landscape.

The programme, set to commence in 2025, will offer a $10,000 universal healthcare voucher to every Guyanese citizen.

This voucher will cover the cost of a basic menu of health tests, focusing on early detection and prevention of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). The government has allocated an impressive $5 billion for this initiative, demonstrating its commitment to improving public health outcomes.

The participation of all accredited medical laboratories will ensure widespread availability and accessibility of health services.

This collaborative effort between the government and laboratory partners is expected to significantly enhance the reach and effectiveness of preventive healthcare measures.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali had emphasised the importance of this initiative, stating, “This universal health voucher will help us as we work to build a healthy, strong and resilient population”.

The programme aligns with the government’s broader vision of achieving universal health coverage, and reducing financial barriers to accessing healthcarehttps://www.guyana-hc-south-africa.co.za/2023/09/23/govt-working-towards-achieving-universal-health-coverage-min-anthony/.