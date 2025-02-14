‘We don’t seek conflict’

–Guyana continues to take peaceful stance in border controversy

–but Defence Force remains vigilant, prepared to respond to any action that threatens national security, President Ali says

GUYANA has once again reiterated its peaceful stance in resolving the ongoing border controversy with its western neighbour, Venezuela.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Thursday said Guyana continues to “face acts of provocation and aggressive rhetoric” from the Bolivarian Republic, even though the matter is before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Dr. Ali stressed that the territorial claims by Venezuela remain a serious and persistent threat to Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“These actions not only undermine the principles of international law and peaceful coexistence, but also create an atmosphere of uncertainty and tension; in the face of [this] Guyana must remain resolute in defending its sovereignty while continuing to pursue a peaceful resolution through the ICJ,” the Guyanese Head of State told the opening of the Annual Officers’ Conference at Camp Ayanganna on Thursday.

The President asserted that while the country remains resolute in its stance for peace and the respect of international law, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) remains vigilant and prepared to respond to any escalation that threatens national security.

He said: “We continue our strong work in military diplomacy, building partnership, expanding relationship, especially with our allies.”

Dr. Ali reminded his audience that the GDF plays a critical role in protecting the country’s vast natural resources, both on land and its expansive maritime zone, and that Guyanese servicemen and women remain vigilant, capable and proactive.

“Through peace, we do not seek conflict, nor do we posture for aggression,” the Head of State said.

Guyana firmly believes that security is achieved through stability, preparedness and cooperation, “a strong and capable defence force acts as a deterrent against external threats”, President Ali said, noting that safeguarding the country’s sovereignty should never be questioned, therefore, the government is investing in modernisation, strategic defence partnership, defence cooperation and diplomacy.

“We are reinforcing our ability to protect our nation without provoking hostility. Our commitment to the rule of international law, regional cooperation and peaceful conflict resolution reflects our belief that security is best maintained not through confrontation, but through a pursuit of peace,” the Head of State said.

He noted, however, that Guyana is not complacent. Peace is only sustainable when backed by readiness.

“While we remain committed to peaceful relations, we must never be complacent. A well-equipped, well trained and highly professional and agile Defence Force ensures that peace is preserved goodwill, but by the clear ability to defend it,” Dr. Ali said.

It is in this context Guyana continues to enhance its defence capabilities, strengthen border security, and support co-enforcement in safeguarding its natural resource and territorial integrity.

Back in December, Guyana submitted its final written brief to the ICJ on the border matter.

The submission, titled “Guyana’s Reply to Venezuela’s Counter-Memorial”, was personally delivered to the Court by Guyana’s Ambassador to Brussels Sasenarine Singh, marking a critical step in the case that has been ongoing for over six years.

After Guyana’s submission, Venezuela will have the opportunity to file its rejoinder by August 2025, responding to Guyana’s reply. Once both sides have submitted their written pleadings, the Court will schedule oral hearings.

Two years ago, the two countries signed the Argyle Declaration, reaffirming their commitment to peace and stability in the region, despite the ongoing controversy. Despite these diplomatic efforts, Venezuela has continued to take steps that raise concerns over the potential for conflict.