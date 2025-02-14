News Archives
Day two of CWI First-Class C’ships washed out
The covers were on for most of the day at Providence
Rain washout day two without a ball being bowled.

Rain yesterday washed out the first two sessions of the third round of the day/night CWI Regional four-day First-Class game between Guyana Harpy Eagles (GHE) and West Indies Cricket Academy at the Providence Stadium.

At the end of the rain-effected opening day where just 25.4 were bowled, Guyana were 87-4 with Kemol Savory (17) and Kevin Sinclair (4) being the overnight batters.

Just as play was set to start at 6:30 PM last evening, another shower started and play was called off.

On the opening day, Mathew Nandu (1), Tevin Imlach (4), Raymond Perez (29) and Kevlon (22) were the batters dismissed as left-arm pacer Jediah Blades took 3-1 and Johann Layne had 1-42.

The defending champions began the third round on the second spot with 45.2 points behind the leaders Leeward Islands on 45.4 after beating Barbados and CCC.

Today is the penultimate day and play is scheduled to commence at 12:30 pm. (Sean Devers)

